Tritons Removed from NAL Schedule

October 14, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







The Corpus Christi Tritons would like to express our disappointment and frustration with the decision of the National Arena League to exclude our team from being reinstated into the league's schedule, despite our efforts to meet all necessary requirements. We have been fully transparent throughout this process, demonstrating our commitment to compliance and the league's standards. However, the league has chosen to continue with an 11-team format, effectively sidelining the Tritons and disregarding the positive contributions we stand ready to make. This decision is disheartening, not only for our organization but also for our fans and supporters who deserve to see us compete at the highest level.

Unfortunately the National Arena League has failed to honor its previously established motion agreement by not allowing the organization to remain on the schedule, despite the fact that the organization has taken necessary steps to return to full compliance. This decision appears to disregard the commitment made in good faith, where it was understood that upon rectifying the areas of non-compliance, the organization would be reinstated in the league's regular schedule. By excluding the organization even after corrective actions have been taken, the league undermines the integrity of the agreement and compromises the fairness and transparency of its scheduling process. This situation raises concerns about the league's commitment to supporting its teams, especially those that have worked diligently to adhere to its standards.

Let us be clear-the decision to not reinstate the Corpus Christi Tritons into the league SCHEDULE was not based on financial reasons. Instead, it was driven by the perceived inconvenience to some owners regarding how our addition would affect their scheduled dates.

It is important to emphasize that we have met all financial obligations that were set and voted upon by the league and have worked diligently to comply with league standards. The issue at hand stems from the scheduling concerns of a few owners, which has ultimately led to our exclusion, despite our commitment to the league and our readiness to compete.

The Corpus Christi Tritons want to assure all our fans and the entire city of Corpus Christi that we are not folding, nor are we going anywhere. Despite the recent setbacks, we remain fully committed to our mission of bringing competitive arena football to our community. We are dedicated to overcoming these challenges and continuing to build a strong foundation for the future of our organization. We ask for the patience and continued support of our fans and community as we work through this process. Your belief in the Tritons keeps us moving forward, and together, we will rise stronger.

If there is any doubt or misunderstanding surrounding our compliance and the circumstances of our exclusion from the league, we are more than happy to share the documentation and evidence that support our case.

We believe transparency is essential in these matters, and we are committed to providing any information necessary to clarify our stance. Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions or require further details.

Let it be known we aren't going anywhere and arena football is here to stay!

Please email frontoffice@tritonsfootball.com.

