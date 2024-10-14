2025 National Arena League Reveals it's 2025 Schedule

OMAHA, NE "" The National Arena League embarks into its ninth season with a record number of teams from across the United States to hit the turf for the 2025 National Arena League season. Returning to the National Arena League are the defending National Arena League Champion Omaha Beef, Carolina Cobras, Colorado Spartans, Columbus Lions, Idaho Horsemen, and Sioux City Bandits. Yielding a successful offseason the league experienced record growth as the Amarillo Dusters, Beaumont Renegades, Harrisburg Stampede, Shreveport Rouxgaroux and Wheeling Miners enter their first season of play in the National Arena League. Commissioner Todd Walkenhorst will enter his second season with 11 teams to launch the much anticipated 2025 (largest number of franchises in league history), including the two longest running indoor football teams in the country. Omaha will be entering their 26th season and Sioux City will be entering their 25th season. The NAL will feature three teams that were champions of their league in 2024, as the Wheeling Miners were 2024 AAL2 Champions, and the Columbus Lions were Champions of the AIF in 2024. All three teams posted undefeated records in 2024. Corpus Christi was not included in the 2025 schedule, as they did not meet league off-season requirements. See below for the entire 2025 regular season schedule, teams will announce preseason & non-league opponent games at a later date.

2025 National Arena League Schedule

Week 1

March 7-10 Omaha Beef @ Beaumont Renegades Harrisburg Stampede @ Wheeling Miners Carolina Cobras @ Columbus Lions Amarillo Dusters @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Bye Week: Idaho Horsemen, Colorado Spartans, Sioux City Bandits.

Week 2

March 14-16 Harrisburg Stampede @ Carolina Cobras Colorado Spartans @ Sioux City Bandits Idaho Horsemen @ Omaha Beef

Bye Week: Beaumont Renegades, Amarillo Dusters, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Columbus Lions, Wheeling Miners.

Week 3

March 21-23 Beaumont Renegades @ Amarillo Dusters Wheeling Miners @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux Harrisburg Stampede @ Columbus Lions

Bye Week: Carolina Cobras, Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Colorado Spartans, Idaho Horsemen.

Week 4

March 28-30 Idaho Horsemen @ Sioux City Bandits Colorado Spartans @ Omaha Beef Columbus Lions @ Carolina Cobras

Bye Week: Harrisburg Stampede, Amarillo Dusters, Beaumont Renegades, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Wheeling Miners.

Week 5

April 4-6 Beaumont Renegades @ Carolina Cobras Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Idaho Horsemen Wheeling Miners @ Harrisburg Stampede

Bye Week: Amarillo Dusters, Columbus Lions, Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Colorado Spartans.

Week 6

April 11-12 Omaha Beef @Idaho Horsemen Amarillo Dusters @ Colorado Spartans Columbus Lions @ Harrisburg Stampede Sioux City @ Beaumont Renegades

Bye Week: Wheeling Miners, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Carolina Cobras.

Week 7

April 18-20 Carolina Cobras @ Wheeling Miners Beaumont Renegades @ Columbus Lions Shrevport Rouxgaroux @ Amarillo Dusters Sioux City Bandits @ Omaha Beef Idaho Horsemen @ Colorado Spartans

Bye Week: Harrisburg Stampede.

Week 8

April 25-27 Amarillo Dusters @ Idaho Horsemen Omaha Beef @ Colorado Spartans Wheeling Miners @ Sioux City Bandits Carolina Cobras @ Harrisburg Stampede Columbus Lions @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux Bye Week: Beaumont Renegades.

Week 9

May 2-4 Wheeling Miners @ Carolina Cobras Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Beaumont Renegades Amarillo Dusters @ Omaha Beef Columbus Lions @ Colorado Spartans Sioux City Bandits @ Idaho Horsemen

Bye Week: Harrisburg Stampede

Week 10

May 9-11 Idaho Horsemen @ Amarillo Dusters Colorado Spartans @ Harrisburg Stampede Omaha Beef @ Sioux City Bandits Beaumont Renegades @ Wheeling Miners Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Columbus Lions

Bye Week: Carolina Cobras

Week 11

May 16-18 Carolina Cobras @ Idaho Horsemen Columbus Lions @ Beaumont Renegades Colorado Spartans @ Amarillo Dusters Harrisburg Stampede @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux Sioux City Bandits @ Wheeling Miners

Bye Week: Omaha Beef

Week 12

May 23-25 Shreveport Rouxgaroux vs. Carolina Cobras Amarillo Dusters @ Beaumont Renegades Idaho Horsemen @ Wheeling Miners Harrisburg Stampede @ Omaha Beef Colorado Spartans @ Sioux City Bandits

Bye Week: Columbus Lions

Week 13

May 30- June 1 Sioux City Bandits @ Colorado Spartans Omaha Beef @ Amarillo Dusters Carolina Cobras @ Harrisburg Stampede Wheeling Miners @ Columbus Lions Beaumont Renegades @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Bye Week: Idaho Horsemen

*All game dates & times will appear on nationalarenaleague.com. The dates & times and venue locations are subject to change.

