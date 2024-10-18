Dallas Wings Announce Coaching Change

October 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb announced the team has parted ways with head coach Latricia Trammell.

"After an extensive review of our basketball operations department, which included interviews and conversations with stakeholders across our organization, I have made the decision to relieve Latricia Trammell of her head coaching duties with the Dallas Wings," said Bibb. "On behalf of our entire organization I thank Latricia for her efforts and wish her well moving forward."

Trammell went 31-49 in two seasons with the Dallas Wings, including 2-3 in playoff appearances. In 2024, the Wings finished with a 9-31 record and in 11th place in the standings, missing the postseason for the first time since 2020.

In addition to a new head coach, the Wings will also hire a General Manager.

"As part of our year-end review process, and in conjunction with our organizational long-term strategic planning, I have decided to expand and strengthen our basketball operations through the hiring of a General Manager who will oversee the day-to-day operation of our basketball group," said Bibb. "The search for this individual has already begun and I hope to have more news on this hire soon. The General Manager will lead the search for the next head coach of the Dallas Wings.

"The investment in human capital in our basketball group aligns with other long-term strategic investments we have been making in our organization, including our move to the city of Dallas, highlighted by a new practice facility and the renovated Dallas Memorial Coliseum," Bibb continued. "These investments will best position the Dallas Wings to continue to be a leader on and off the court as the team pursues WNBA Championships while making a consistent positive impact in our community."

