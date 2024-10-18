2024 Player Review: Grace Berger

October 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Height: 6-0

Position: Guard

Age: 25

Years Pro: 2

College: Indiana

Drafted: By Indiana, first round, 2023 WNBA Draft (7th overall)

Overview: Grace Berger finished her second season with the Indiana Fever in 2024. In 11 games played, Berger averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while averaging 9.3 minutes per contest. Berger shot 40.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3-point field goal range.

Notable Performances:

May 16: In the regular season home opener, Berger scored seven points on 2-of-2 shooting and 3-of-4 shooting from the free throw line.

May 30: Against the Seattle Storm, Berger added six points and two rebounds.

June 2: Berger pitched in six points and four rebounds against the New York Liberty.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.