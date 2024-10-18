Minnesota Pushes Liberty to Game Five

October 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







On Friday, the New York Liberty (2-2) fell to the Minnesota Lynx (2-2), 80-82, in Game 4 of the 2024 WNBA Finals.

The Liberty have converted on 24 consecutive attempts from the free-throw line dating back to the end of Game 2, tying the second-longest such streak in Liberty franchise history.

New York became the first team in WNBA history to shoot 100% from the free-throw line in consecutive Finals games.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, October 20 at 8:00 PM ET at Barclays Center for Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals.

KEY RUNS

Q2: Minnesota went on a 13-4 run from the 4:50 mark of the second to the 0:57 mark of the second quarter.

Q3: New York went on a 12-0 run from the 5:54 mark of the third to the 4:07 mark of the third quarter.

Q4: Minnesota went on a 15-6 run from the 3:47 mark of the third to the 7:11 mark of the fourth quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Jonquel Jones led the Liberty offense with 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 70% (7-10) shooting from the field to go along with two blocks. Jones converted on her first six attempts from the field, including four three-pointers. The 2024 All-WNBA Second Team selection scored 18 points before her first missed shot in Game 4, tying the second-most points scored before a player's first miss to begin a WNBA Finals game, per Elias Sports Bureau. Jones shot 80% (4-5) from deep to tie her postseason career high for made three-pointers, and she also passed Lindsay Whalen (295) for fifth on the WNBA's all-time Finals scoring list.

Leonie Fiebich scored 19 points with a postseason career-high five assists to go along with two rebounds and two steals on 58% (7-12) shooting from the field and 40% (2-5) shooting from deep. Leonie made her ninth three-pointer of the 2024 WNBA Finals to pass Briann January for the most made three-pointers by a rookie in WNBA Finals history, while also passing Maya Moore for the second-most points by a rookie in the postseason all-time (115).

Breanna Stewart recorded a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four assists, three steals and a block. This marked Breanna's 42nd consecutive playoff game with at least 10 points, which is the longest such streak in WNBA postseason history. Stewart, who was named to the All-WNBA First Team earlier this week, set her postseason career high with six offensive rebounds.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored a team-high 10 points in the first half on 80% (4-5) shooting from the field. Laney-Hamilton added three rebounds, two assists and a steal in Game 4 while passing Vickie Johnson for the fourth-most made three-pointers in Liberty postseason history (33).

Sabrina Ionescu finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists for her fourth career postseason game with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, tying Sheryl Swoopes for the third-most such games by a player within the first five seasons of their career in WNBA history.

Nyara Sabally recorded four points with five rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench. For the second consecutive game, Sabally scored four points before halftime to tie her postseason career high for points in a single half.

LIBERTY 80 | LYNX 82

SERIES IS TIED 2-2

October 18, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LYNX 22 23 18 18 82

LIBERTY 23 22 18 17 80

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK MINNESOTA

POINTS Jones (21) McBride (19)

REBOUNDS Stewart (11) Collier (9)

ASSISTS Ionescu, Fiebich (5) Williams (7)

