2024 Player Review: Victaria Saxton
October 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
Height: 6-2
Position: Forward
Age: 24
Years Pro: 2
College: South Carolina
Drafted: By Indiana, third round, 2023 WNBA Draft (25th overall)
Overview: Victaria Saxton continued to provide frontcourt depth for the Indiana Fever in 2024. In nine games played in 2024, Saxton scored in three games and made her first 3-point field goal in regular season action.
Notable Performance:
September 19: In the final regular season game of the year, Saxton came off the bench and nearly helped Indiana complete the comeback against the Washington Mystics with five points on 2-of-3 shooting and two rebounds. Saxton logged the best +/- for any Fever reserve in the game as well.
