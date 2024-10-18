2024 Player Review: Victaria Saxton

October 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Height: 6-2

Position: Forward

Age: 24

Years Pro: 2

College: South Carolina

Drafted: By Indiana, third round, 2023 WNBA Draft (25th overall)

Overview: Victaria Saxton continued to provide frontcourt depth for the Indiana Fever in 2024. In nine games played in 2024, Saxton scored in three games and made her first 3-point field goal in regular season action.

Notable Performance:

September 19: In the final regular season game of the year, Saxton came off the bench and nearly helped Indiana complete the comeback against the Washington Mystics with five points on 2-of-3 shooting and two rebounds. Saxton logged the best +/- for any Fever reserve in the game as well.

