PWHL Unveils 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today unveiled the official 2024-25 regular-season schedule, set to begin on Saturday, Nov. 30. The season will feature a total of 90 games, with each team playing 30 regular-season matchups- an increase of six games per team from the league's inaugural season.

The PWHL's opening weekend will see all six teams hit the ice, with action set to begin on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET, as the Toronto Sceptres host the Boston Fleet at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Opening Day will also see the Ottawa Charge take on the Montréal Victoire at 5:00 p.m. ET at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. Rounding out the weekend, on Sunday, Dec. 1, the New York Sirens will travel to St. Paul, Minnesota, to face the Minnesota Frost at Xcel Energy Center at 6:00 p.m. ET.

"Our teams and players are so eager to bring their new identities to life, and the schedule announcement elevates that sense of anticipation," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior VP of Hockey Operations. "We have more games, new uniforms, a talented rookie class and so much more for the PWHL community to look forward to. For our players and our fans, the season ahead will be intense, competitive and fun."

All teams will offer half-season ticket packages, with on-sale dates varying by team, starting as early as Oct. 17. Single-game tickets will be available Oct. 30 for Canadian teams and Nov. 1 for U.S. teams. Fans can stay up to date on detailed ticketing information for their preferred team by signing up for team-specific email lists by visiting team pages on thepwhl.com.

The complete regular-season schedule can be viewed online here.

2024-25 PWHL Regular Season Key Dates

The 2024-25 PWHL regular season will include three International Breaks. The first will take place from Dec. 9-16, followed by a pause from February 3-10. The final break will take place for the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship, from Apr. 3-25.

Home Openers

Toronto Sceptres - Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET, vs. Boston Fleet at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Montréal Victoire - Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET, vs. Ottawa Charge at Place Bell.

Minnesota Frost - Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET, vs. New York Sirens at Xcel Energy Center.

Ottawa Charge - Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET, vs. Toronto Sceptres at The Arena at TD Place

Boston Fleet - Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET, vs. Minnesota Frost at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.

New York Sirens - Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET, vs. Toronto Sceptres at Prudential Center.

Walter Cup Rematch

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Minnesota Frost will face off against the Boston Fleet for the first time since the 2024 PWHL Finals. The rematch is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Tsongas Center, the site where Minnesota made history in Game 5 of the series, winning the inaugural Walter Cup on May 29, 2024.

Holiday Games

A New Year's Eve battle will take place between host Toronto Sceptres and the Ottawa Charge at Coca-Cola Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Minnesota Frost will host the Ottawa Charge at Xcel Energy Center at 7:00 p.m. ET on Jan. 21- Martin Luther King Jr. Day- while Presidents' Day will feature a showdown between the New York Sirens and the Boston Fleet on Monday, Feb. 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center.

Schedule Breakdown

The 90 regular-season games land on 79 different dates with Saturday, Apr. 26, slated to be the busiest day on the calendar with all six teams in action. The schedule features 69 standalone matchups and nine days with two games. There are a total of 21 games on Saturdays, followed by 19 games on Wednesdays, 18 games on Sundays, 16 games on Tuesdays, seven games on Fridays, six games on Thursdays, and three games on Mondays. The schedule features balanced competition with all teams playing head-to-head six times, including three games at home and three on the road.

The regular season will conclude on Saturday, May 3 as Boston hosts Minnesota at the Tsongas Center, while Ottawa visits Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Non-primary venue games, along with broadcast and streaming information will be announced in the coming weeks. To stay up to date on the latest PWHL news, visit thepwhl.com.

