Boston Fleet Announces 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

October 15, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today the full regular-season schedule for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

The Fleet will open the season by traveling to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 30 to play the Toronto Sceptres at 2:00 p.m. ET. Boston will then host the Minnesota Frost for their home opener at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET. This marks the first meeting between the Fleet and Frost since their showdown in Game 5 of the inaugural PWHL Finals last May.

"There's a lot to look forward to as we head into season two," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Each team improved through the draft, raising the overall quality of play across the league, so we know every game will be a battle. I imagine our team is especially excited for our first meeting with Minnesota. And, of course, the Boston-Montréal rivalry lived up to the hype after last year's intense playoff series. Last season, the playoff picture came down to the final game of the regular season, so there isn't a game on this schedule we can afford to overlook. We have some unfinished business to attend to."

One month into the season, on Monday, Dec. 30, the Fleet will travel to Place Bell for a semi-finals re-match against the Montréal Victoire. The series included three overtime victories for Boston to secure a sweep and a spot in the inaugural PWHL Finals.

"There's a lot of excitement in our group around announcing our upcoming schedule," said Boston Fleet Head Coach Courtney Kessel. "As last season progressed, we felt the investment from our fans, so today is not only exciting for us, but also for them. We're all eager to get back to the rink and pick up where we left off."

During the 2024-25 season, the PWHL will pause game action for two International Breaks and a World Championship break in the spring. The first International Break will begin Dec. 9, resuming games on Dec. 17, while the second break will begin Feb. 3, resuming games on Feb. 11. The Women's World Championship break will begin April 3, resuming games on April 26.

"I'm itching to get the back to Boston and get the season going," said Boston Fleet forward Jamie Lee Rattray. "I feel like our group really found a way to come together and play the right way as the year went on last season. Looking forward to hitting the ground running with a phenomenal group of people."

The Boston Fleet will officially open training camp on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Following a week of training in-market, the Fleet will travel to Montréal for Mini Camp at Verdun Auditorium. The Fleet will play two pre-season scrimmages, the first against the Montréal Victoire on Nov. 20 and the second against the Ottawa Charge on Nov. 21, both at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Non-primary venue games, along with broadcast and streaming information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2024-25 Boston Fleet season schedule is available attached and online here.

Season ticket packages are available now and can be purchased online here. A limited number of half-season ticket packages will be available as early as Oct. 17 and single-game tickets will be on sale Nov. 1.

