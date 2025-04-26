Fleet Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Final Three Games

April 26, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have announced a series of roster moves involving six different players as the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) schedule resumes following a break for the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship.

Re-joining the active roster is forward Hannah Bilka who has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR), and forward Kelly Babstock and defender Hadley Hartmetz from the team's Reserve Player list. The Fleet have also placed forwards Alina Müller and Amanda Pelkey on LTIR and forward Jillian Dempsey on the Reserve Player list.

Bilka, a rookie from Coppell, TX, will play her first PWHL game since Jan. 31 after suffering a lower-body injury while competing with Team USA during February's Rivalry Series. The 24-year-old has nine points, including four goals and five assists, in 13 games of her first pro season.

Müller, who ranks second on the Fleet in scoring with 19 points (7G, 12A) in 26 games, sustained a lower-body injury in her final game of Women's Worlds while representing Switzerland. Her LTIR placement is effective Apr. 19. Pelkey sustained a lower-body injury during Boston's Apr. 2 home game against Ottawa after playing in 25 games and contributing five points (3G, 2A).

Babstock has appeared in six games this season following two different roster activations. Hartmetz was activated from LTIR on Mar. 18 when she appeared in her first and only PWHL game while on a 10-day contract. Dempsey has two assists in nine games in the Fleet lineup.

The Fleet return to action today against Toronto at the Tsongas Center at 2 p.m. ET in the first of three remaining games in the regular season.

