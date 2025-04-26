Montréal Victoire Activate Forward Alexandra Labelle from LTIR

April 26, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Saturday that the team has activated forward Alexandra Labelle from long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

The 29-year-old was placed on LTIR on February 22, following an upper body injury. She had scored 1 goal and added 3 assists in 16 games this season.

Montréal has also placed goaltender Sandra Abstreiter to the team's Reserve Player list, while defender Kelly-Ann Nadeau has signed a ten-day contract.

