Montréal Loses Hard Fought Battle in Final Seconds

April 26, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - Ashton Bell stole the show Saturday afternoon, scoring the game-winning Jailbreak goal with just 13 seconds left to lift the Ottawa Charge to a 3-2 win over the Montréal Victoire in front of a sold-out crowd at TD Place. The game drew 8,576 fans - the largest crowd at TD Place in team history. With the win, Ottawa extended their winning streak to three games, matching their season-best (Dec. 29-Jan. 7) and pushing them four points clear of fifth-place Minnesota in the standings, and two up on fourth-place Boston, who are in action against Toronto this afternoon.

Bell scored two of Ottawa's three goals, including the opener at 10:38 of the first period. Brianne Jenner made it 2-0 at 13:55, but Montréal responded late, with Anna Wilgren cutting the lead to 2-1 with 22 seconds left in the first. After a scoreless second period, Catherine Dubois tied the game six minutes into the third with an unassisted effort. The game seemed headed to overtime until Bell's long-range shot from the point, while shorthanded, deflected off a Victoire skater and found the back of the net at 19:47. Gwyneth Philips made 25 saves on 27 shots for Ottawa, while Elaine Chuli stopped 24 of 27 for Montréal.

QUOTES

Montréal Head Coach Kori Cheverie: "I think as a group, we took some steps forward in terms of what we were able to generate. We probably gave up a little bit too much on the other end. On five-on-five I think both teams mismanaged the puck at times, so I think we both were given opportunities to put some pucks in the back of the net. I think it could have easily went 3-2 the other way as well. They put in that hard work on their kill there to get a nice bounce. You have to work hard to get those bounces, and they put in a really hard-fought game."

Victoire defender Anna Wilgren on getting the group back together: "It's always great to just come back and be with the group that you started with. We're a pretty tight knit group, so just being able to come back together after a pretty long break is pretty special. And like Kori (Cheverie) said, I think we can pull some pretty positive things out of that game. I'm definitely seeing some things we can fix up a little bit, but it was special to be back with our [teammates]."

Ottawa's Ashton Bell on scoring two goals, including a game-winning jailbreak goal in the last minute of play. "It was exciting. Obviously, Gabbie (Hughes) did a great job there. I think it was like a four-on-one in the corner, and she was just battling trying to buy some time and then, she got to put the puck out to the slot. I went off something, but yeah, it went in the net, so we'll take it."

Charge's Jincy Roese on being the surprise anthem singer in front of a sold-out crowd: "I was so nervous, but grateful for the opportunity. I've always had a love for singing, and so I kind of got to bridge two loves tonight, so it was awesome. It was kind of fun to keep the secret (from my teammates) all this time."

NOTABLES

Ashton Bell scored two goals in a game for the first time in her career, including the game-winner with 13 seconds remaining-her first career game-winning goal. That goal was also her first shorthanded goal in the PWHL, and the Charge's league-leading fourth 'jailbreak' goal of the season. The defender's last multi-point performance came in her very first game of the inaugural season with two assists on Jan. 2, 2024.

Bell's goal at 19:47 is the latest regulation game-winning goal in the PWHL this season and the second-latest third-period game-winner in league history (including postseason), behind Boston's Hannah Brandt who scored at 19:57 on Apr. 27, 2024.

Gwyneth Philips recorded her seventh victory in just 13 games and 11 starts on the season, moving her into sixth among goaltenders in wins ahead of teammate Emerance Maschmeyer (6). The rookie goaltender has allowed just three goals against in her last three starts.

Shiann Darkangelo recorded her second consecutive multi-point game, extending her point streak to three games (3G, 3A) and moving into a tie for third in team scoring (16). The Charge forward also had three points--a hat trick-- in her last game, on Apr. 2 against Boston.

Brianne Jenner scored her sixth goal of the season - her third in the last five games and fourth in her last seven. The Charge captain now ranks fourth on the team in goals and is tied for fifth in points (14).

Anna Wilgren scored her third goal of the season, moving past teammate Cayla Barnes to take sole possession of the rookie defender lead in goals. She also ranks second in points among rookie defenders with eight.

Wilgren's goal put an end to a scoreless drought of 84:58 minutes for the Victoire.

Catherine Dubois collected her fourth goal of the season, ending a five-game pointless streak. The Victoire forward has tallied two of her goals against the Charge this season.

Jocelyne Larocque tallied her fifth assist since being traded to Ottawa from Toronto in December. The defender was also a season-high +3 in the game-- the only Ottawa skater to record that mark in the game.

Tereza Vanišová recorded an assist on Jenner's goal and moves into a tie for eighth in league scoring with 21 points. She has eight points (6G, 2A) in her last six games.

Laura Stacey has tallied a point in three of the four games she has played against Ottawa this season, collecting a primary assist in today's game. With her tenth primary assist of the season, the forward moves into a tie for second in the league in the category.

Jennifer Gardiner collected her thirteenth assist for her seventeenth point of the season. The forward sits second in both categories behind New York's Sarah Fillier among all rookie skaters.

Gabbie Hughes has tallied five assists in the past five games with her short-handed helper today. The forward sits tied for third in team scoring (16) with Darkangelo.

Emily Clark recorded a secondary assist on Bell's jailbreak goal, giving her 18 points on the season (9G, 9A). She sits in second in team scoring and moves into a tie for 15th among all PWHL skaters.

The Charge's blue line contributed three points in the game, bringing them within one point of Minnesota (55) for the league lead in defender scoring.

Montréal wins the season series against Ottawa, 11-7 in points. They also won the inaugural season series against their Canadian counterparts 10-5 in points.

Today's game featured the Charge logo at center ice at TD Place for the first time this season.

Zoe Boyd was out of the Charge lineup while serving a one-game suspension.

Kati Tabin was out of the Victoire lineup serving the first of a two-game suspension.

Alexa Vasko also scored a game winning jailbreak goal in the last 5 minutes of a game against the Minnesota Frost on March 11. Like Ashton Bell today, it was her second goal in that game.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Montréal 1 0 1 - 2

Ottawa 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Ottawa, Bell 2 (Darkangelo, Larocque), 10:38. 2, Ottawa, Jenner 6 (Vanišová, Darkangelo), 13:55. 3, Montréal, Wilgren 3 (Stacey, Gardiner), 19:38. Penalties-Stacey Mtl (roughing), 9:52; Markowski Ott (roughing), 9:52.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Meixner Ott (interference), 11:58; Serdachny Ott (delay of game - face-off violation), 11:58.

3rd Period-4, Montréal, Dubois 4  6:02. 5, Ottawa, Bell 3 (Hughes, Clark), 19:47 (SH). Penalties-Wilgren Mtl (illegal body checking), 12:21; Darkangelo Ott (slashing), 18:21.

Shots on Goal-Montréal 9-10-8-27. Ottawa 9-8-10-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Montréal 0 / 4; Ottawa 0 / 1.

Goalies-Montréal, Chuli 4-6-0-1 (27 shots-24 saves). Ottawa, Philips 7-4-1-0 (27 shots-25 saves).

A-8,576

THREE STARS

1. Ashton Bell (OTT) 2G

2. Catherine Dubois (MTL) 1G

3. Brianne Jenner (OTT) 1G

STANDINGS

Montréal (11-6-3-8) - 45 PTS - 1st Place

Ottawa (12-1-4-11) - 42 PTS - 3rd Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Montréal: Monday, April 28 vs. Boston at 7 p.m. ET

Ottawa: Wednesday, April 30 vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET

