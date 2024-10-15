Toronto Sceptres Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

October 15, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO, ON - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the complete schedule for the 2024-25 regular season, with a total of 30 games per team set to take place. The Toronto Sceptres will begin the season at home on Nov. 30, once again opening the season for the PWHL, against the Boston Fleet, Season One Walter Cup finalists.

Playing at Coca-Cola Coliseum this season, the new primary home venue will welcome over 8,000 fans for 13 homes games, including a New Year's Eve matchup against the Ottawa Charge, and meeting the Fleet for the second year in a row on Valentine's Day. Fans will also be circling the first game against 2024 PWHL Playoffs semi-final opponents, and eventual Walter Cup Champion, Minnesota Frost on Dec. 7 in Toronto.

"We are excited to share the schedule ahead of the 2024-25 season and for fans to mark their favourite matchups," remarked General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "The ice is in at Coca-Cola Coliseum, and we cannot wait to be back on November 30th to kick off the second season of the PWHL and our quest for the Walter Cup."

The Sceptres will participate in two additional home openers, first in Ottawa on Dec. 3 and second in New York on Dec. 18, which will also be the team's first visit to Prudential Center. The longest time away from Coca-Cola Coliseum comes in January as the venue is transformed for the Toronto International Boat Show, keeping the Sceptres away for the whole month. The trip will include Toronto's first visit to Montréal's new primary home venue, Place Bell, on Jan. 30.

"Looking forward to kicking off Season 2 and welcoming our fans to our new home, Coca-Cola Coliseum," shared alternate captain Renata Fast. "The excitement has been building all summer, and we can't wait to start competing to bring the Walter Cup to Toronto."

Three sets of three-game homestands at Coca-Cola Coliseum will take place throughout the season, one in December, one in February and the final in March. The Sceptres will close out the regular season the same as they did last year-- at home against Ottawa.

During the 2024-25 season, the PWHL will pause the season for three International Breaks. The first will begin Dec. 9, resuming games on Dec. 17, the second will begin Feb. 3, resuming games on Feb. 11. The Women's World Championship break will begin April 3, with a return to League action set for April 26.

The 2024-25 Toronto Sceptres season schedule is available attached and online here.

Fans already sold-out season ticket memberships for the second year in a row. A limited number of half-season ticket packages will be available as early as Oct. 17 and will be available while quantities last for fans who have registered for the season ticket waitlist and the Sceptres newsletter here. Single-game tickets will be on sale starting Oct. 30. To stay up to date on the latest ticketing information, fans can sign up for the official Toronto Sceptres newsletter, The Beacon, here.

Non-primary venue games, along with broadcast and streaming information, will be announced in the coming weeks. Information on media credentials will also come at a later date.

