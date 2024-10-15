Ottawa Charge Releases 2024-25 Season Schedule

October 15, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The highly anticipated 2024-25 regular-season schedule of the Ottawa Charge was released today by the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

The second PWHL regular season will feature 30 games, six more than the inaugural season, including Ottawa's season opener against rival Montréal Victoire at Place Bell in Laval on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Charge will then be back at TD Place for their home opener against the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

"I'm beyond excited to learn about the schedule release," said Ottawa's own Rebecca Leslie, who signed as a free agent after playing with Toronto last season. "Being from Ottawa and getting a chance to play in my hometown in front of friends and family is a dream come true. I can't wait for our team to bring the energy back to TD Place. I felt it first-hand last season with Toronto. The fans have been incredible here since I joined the league. As a new member of the team, I've been welcomed with open arms here and it's going to be sweet to play our first home game against Toronto."

The Charge will play 13 of its 30 games at TD Place, wrapping 2024 with a Tuesday, Dec. 31 tilt against the Sceptres at 7:00 p.m. ET in Toronto.

"Fans have been asking about the schedule and we're excited that it's finally here," said General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "We had the best fans in the league last year and it will be a blast to play in front of a packed house again this season."

The PWHL will observe three international breaks during the season-- from December 9 to 16 and February 3 to 10, with the final break taking place for the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship, from April 3 to 25.

The presentation of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa will send the Charge on the road for five straight games in December and early January, but they will return home for seven games after the second International Break.

Details on non-primary venue games, broadcasts, and streaming will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2024-25 Ottawa Charge season schedule is available attached and online HERE.

In preparation for the season, the Ottawa Charge will take part in two mini-camp games in Montréal against the Boston Fleet and Montréal Victoire on November 21 and 22.

Ottawa Charge Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now and can be purchased online here. A limited number of half-season ticket packages will be available as early as Oct. 17 and single-game tickets will be on sale Oct. 30.

