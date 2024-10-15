New York Sirens Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

October 15, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today unveiled their official 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule, featuring 30 games that will mark Season Two of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). The Sirens will begin the 2024-25 regular season on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET against the Minnesota Frost at Xcel Energy Center and end the regular season on Friday, May 2 against the Montréal Victoire at Prudential Center.

The Sirens home opener at Prudential Center, against the Toronto Sceptres, will be on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Sirens will host a total of 13 games at Prudential Center this season. Details on non-primary venue games, broadcasts, and streaming will be announced in the coming weeks.

"With the schedule set, we're eager to get to work," said Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo. "It has been clearly established that this league requires us to compete at the highest level every night and I am certain that season two will bring out the best in our team. There's a lot of talent and energy in this group, and I'm confident we'll give our New York Sirens fans a season to cheer for and be proud of."

"Missing out on the playoffs in year one lit a fire in us going into this off season," said Sirens Captain Micah Zandee-Hart. "We know this group has more to give and with some new faces in our lineup, we're ready to come out of the starting gates in full force. We're thrilled to call Prudential Center home, and this team is committed to giving Sirens fans a lot to cheer for this season."

The 2024-25 New York Sirens season schedule is available attached and online here.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 New York Sirens regular season are now available Here. A limited number of half-season ticket packages will be available, with presales beginning on Oct. 17., and single-game tickets will be on sale Nov. 1. To stay up to date on the latest ticketing information, including half-season ticket packages, fans can sign up for the official New York Sirens newsletter, The Beat, here.

Additional notable Games of the 2024-25 Regular Season Include:

- The Sirens will play 6 weekend home games at Prudential Center during the regular season.

- Holiday games at Prudential Center include the Sirens hosting Minnesota onto on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Noon. Then, on Presidents' Day, the Boston Fleet travel to Newark, N.J. for an afternoon matchup on Monday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m.

- There will be three International Breaks throughout the 2024-25 PWHL Regular Season. The first will take place December 9-16, followed by February 3-10. The final break will take place during the 2025 IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship, which will be from April 3-25.

The New York Sirens will officially open training camp on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Following a week of training in-market, the Sirens will travel to Toronto for Mini Camp at Ford Performance Centre. The Sirens will play two pre-season scrimmages, the first against the Minnesota Frost on Nov. 21 and the second against the Toronto Sceptres on Nov. 22, both at 2:30 p.m. ET.

