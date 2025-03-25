Sirens Place Maja Nylén Persson on LTIR

March 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced the defender Maja Nylén Persson has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) retroactive to Mar. 16 when she sustained an upper-body injury in a game against Minnesota.

In a corresponding roster move, the Sirens have signed defender Olivia Knowles to a Standard Player Agreement. The 26-year-old from Campbell River, BC, has appeared in 10 games this season for the team and had been previously signed to a 10-day contract on Mar. 19.

Nylén Persson played in New York's first 23 games of the season and tallied two goals and four assists. Prior to being drafted in the second round, tenth overall, by New York in the 2024 PWHL Draft, the Swedish defender was a three-time SDHL Defender of the Year and ranked first in points among defenders during the 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 seasons. The two-time Olympian has also represented Sweden in five Women's World Championships.

