Minnesota Frost and MNSE Host Personal Care Drive for Tubman at March Games

March 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE) and the Minnesota Frost of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) have teamed up to host a personal care essentials drive benefiting Tubman during the Frost's home games on March 26 (7:30 p.m. vs Montréal) and March 30 (Noon vs Toronto) at Xcel Energy Center.

Fans can donate new, unopened personal care items including soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and menstrual products at collection stations at designated gates. A complete list of needed supplies is available here.

The initiative is part of MNSE's Assist26 legacy program to multiply the impact of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship coming to Minnesota in December, which the regional sports commission is hosting in partnership with USA Hockey. Assist26 aims to increase growth and access to youth hockey for underserved communities across Minnesota while celebrating hockey's positive influence through a series projects and events over 12 months.

Minnesota Frost tickets are available for purchase online via the team's website or at the Xcel Energy Center box office.

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship will feature 29 games played at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul and 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. The tournament is a showcase of the best men's ice hockey players in the world under age 20, bringing together 10 nations competing for gold in one of international hockey's most prestigious events. All-session and group play ticket packages are on sale now at WorldJuniorsMN26.com.

