Montréal Victoire to Start Season November 30 vs. Ottawa

October 15, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - Prepare to circle your calendars, as the PWHL unveiled its 2024-25 season schedule. The Montréal Victoire will kick off its second season on Saturday, November 30, when it will host the Ottawa Charge at Place Bell at 5:00 PM.

It will mark the first opportunity for fans to see their team in their new uniforms, on top of renewing with the electric atmosphere at a Victoire home game.

Kori Cheverie' protégées will play their first two games of the season at home, as the New York Sirens will then be the visitors at Place Bell on Wednesday, December 4.

We are counting the days until we get to be reunited with our fans! Our crowd was a huge advantage for us last season, and knowing the dates that we will get to see them, gets us even more excited for the start of the new season. We created many beautiful memories last season, and we plan on making many more in 2024-25, declared Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and her teammates will have their first opportunity to avenge their first-round exit from the playoffs on Monday, December 30, when the Boston Fleet will be the visitors for the last game of 2024.

On Friday, January 17, at 7:00 PM, Victoire fans will have their first opportunity to see their team take on the defending Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost.

The Montréal-Toronto rivalry will be renewed on Saturday, December 21, when the Victoire will play its first ever game at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, at 7:00 PM. On Thursday, January 30 the Sceptres will visit la Victoire for the first Montréal-Toronto dual of the season in La Belle Province.

The Victoire will play 13 games at Place Bell, including three weekend afternoon games, which are certain to be very family friendly. The complete season schedule is attached.

Season tickets are already on sale and can be purchased.

Half-season packs will go on sale on Thursday, October 17, while individual tickets will become available on Wednesday, October 30. Those who have registered for the season ticket waitlist and the Victoire Newsletter will have priority access. Fans who would like to take advantage of it can register for the newsletter.

The broadcast and streaming schedules, along with the details surrounding neutral site games will be communicated in the upcoming weeks.

The players will report for training camp on November 12.

