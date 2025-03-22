Vanišová's Second Hat Trick Powers Charge to 5-2 Win over Sirens

March 22, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEWARK, NJ - Tereza Vanišová led the Ottawa Charge to a 5-2 victory over the New York Sirens with her second hat trick of the season on Saturday afternoon before a season-high crowd of 4,767 at Prudential Center. The win was Ottawa's third in as many games this season in New York and the first of two games in four days between the teams. Charge captain Brianne Jenner opened the scoring on the power play with less than five minutes remaining in the first period to give Ottawa the lead. The Sirens responded midway through the second period with a power play marker of their own from Ella Shelton to knot the game at one. Vanišová then found the back of the net twice within a span of 2:18 to extend Ottawa's lead to two after two periods of play. Abby Roque put her team back within one with the league's first-ever 'Michigan-style' highlight-reel goal to start the third period, but Vanišová snuffed New York's momentum with her third of the night just 1:52 later. Emily Clark then added an insurance marker for the Charge to seal the final score at 5-2. Gwyneth Philips stood tall between the pipes for Ottawa, stopping 34 of 36 shots in her fourth win of the season. Corinne Schroeder turned aside 26 of 31 shots in her 18th start of the season for New York. With six games remaining, Ottawa now sits just two points behind fourth-place Minnesota in the playoff race, while New York falls to six points behind the Charge with five games left on their schedule. The teams will play again on Tuesday night in Ottawa.

QUOTES

Ottawa's Tereza Vanišová on her second hat trick of the season: "It always feels good to score goals. I'm just glad we won this game. It's very important for us, because now, every game is like a playoff game for us. This win was huge."

Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod on what led to the win: "The mentality. It is playoff hockey at this point. It's about learning to embrace that. It comes with a gritty style of play. That's what our crew did really well. Puck possession made the difference for us today. We had some big kills on our penalties all the way to the end with that six on four."

Sirens forward Abby Roque on her viral 'Michigan' goal: "Yeah, it's cool, obviously. Would've been a little better if we had made the comeback from there, but it's something that has become a joke and we say every day when I come to the rink: 'Michigan today,' and I don't actually mean it, but the opportunity presented itself, so I had to try. Honestly, there was a lot around the net and I just I knew I had time behind the net to pick it up, I thought I may as well. Obviously, the goalie is reverse handed so I had to put it in."

Sirens defender Jaime Bourbonnais on playing in Prudential Center this season: "We're sitting last place right down in the standings and our fans are continuing to show up for us and that just shows the character that we have in our fans. They're all so passionate - almost everyone has a jersey, everyone has a sign. That really helps us, it brings us a lot of momentum. It's not a sold-out crowd, but it still brings a lot of momentum just because of their character and their love for us and we have a lot of love for them too."

NOTABLES

Ottawa scored five goals for the second straight game against New York following a 5-4 overtime victory on Feb. 26. The Charge have just one other game this season with five or more goals.

New York leads the league with nine games allowing four or more goals and were held to two or fewer goals for the second straight game coming out of a two-game win streak.

Tereza Vanišová became the first player in PWHL history to record two hat tricks in a single season. The Charge forward has four goals in her last two games and 13 goals in 24 games, which is tied for second most in the PWHL and sets a new Ottawa single-season record, surpassing Daryl Watts' 10-goal total during the inaugural season.

Brianne Jenner recorded her first multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist. The goal was her fourth of the campaign and team-leading third on the power play which accounts for a third of the team's nine goals scored this season on the advantage. The captain's three previous goals were all scored in games against Minnesota.

The Charge have won all 11 games in two seasons when Jenner scores a goal.

Ella Shelton scored her seventh goal of the season in her 19th game to tie her inaugural season total in 24 games. She is the league's only defender to score three markers on the power play, and with points in back-to-back games, sits fourth among league blue liners in scoring with 13 points.

Abby Roque scored her sixth goal of the season, matching her goal tally from the inaugural season in one more game. She now has seven points in her last seven games (3G, 4A).

Emily Clark scored her eighth goal for her 16th point of the campaign, surpassing her point total from the inaugural season in as many games, where she tallied 15 points (4G, 11A). The Charge forward scored in all three of the team's wins at Prudential Center this season.

Gabbie Hughes recorded two assists to bring her to 13 points (5G, 8A) on the season, surpassing her 12-point total in the inaugural season (9G, 3A) in one fewer game. The Charge forward has four multi-point games this season and 11 points (5G, 6A) in her last nine games.

Jincy Roese recorded two assists in her second multi-point game of the season and leads the Charge with 10 assists in 21 games. She's also the first defender in Ottawa history to reach double-digits in assists in a single-season.

Jaime Bourbonnais tallied her fourth and fifth assists in her first multi-point performance of the season, extending her season-high point streak to four games (1G, 4A). Five of the Sirens defender's seven points this season have come at Prudential Center.

Shiann Darkangelo recorded her fifth assist of the season and has points in back-to-back games for the first time in her career.

Aneta Tejralová recorded her seventh assist for her eighth point of the season in 24 games, matching her inaugural season point tally (2G, 6A) in 23 games.

Gabby Rosenthal tallied her second assist of the season, notching her first point against a Canadian team. The Sirens rookie's other two points this season (1G, 1A) have both come against Minnesota.

Maja Nylén Perssonmissed her second straight game on the Sirens blue line and remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Ottawa's 10 wins (nine regulation and one overtime) and 33 points in 24 games surpasses their nine wins (eight regulation and one shootout) and 32 points during the inaugural season.

Today was game 73 of 90 in the 2024-25 PWHL regular season schedule. The inaugural season consisted of 72 games.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Ottawa 1 2 2 - 5

New York 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Ottawa, Jenner 4 (Hughes, Roese), 15:28 (PP). Penalties-Fecteau Ny (tripping), 8:25; Tejralová Ott (cross checking), 12:14; Fillier Ny (hooking), 13:38.

2nd Period-2, New York, Shelton 7 (Bourbonnais, Rosenthal), 11:00 (PP). 3, Ottawa, Vanišová 11 (Tejralová, Roese), 15:11. 4, Ottawa, Vanišová 12 17:29. Penalties-Darkangelo Ott (interference), 1:38; Bach Ott (hooking), 5:25; Tejralová Ott (hooking), 9:10.

3rd Period-5, New York, Roque 6 (Bourbonnais), 2:03. 6, Ottawa, Vanišová 13 (Darkangelo, Jenner), 3:55. 7, Ottawa, Clark 8 (Hughes), 11:27. Penalties-Zandee-Hart Ny (kneeing), 5:03; Roese Ott (interference), 16:33; Boyd Ott (delay of game), 18:38.

Shots on Goal-Ottawa 5-9-17-31. New York 9-14-13-36.

Power Play Opportunities-Ottawa 1 / 3; New York 1 / 6.

Goalies-Ottawa, Philips 4-3-1-0 (36 shots-34 saves). New York, Schroeder 8-8-1-1 (31 shots-26 saves).

Attendance-4,767

THREE STARS

1. Tereza Vanišová (OTT) 3G

2. Brianne Jenner (OTT) 1G, 1A

3. Abby Roque (NY) 1G

STANDINGS

Ottawa (9-1-4-10) - 33 PTS - 5th Place

New York (5-4-4-12) - 27 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Tuesday, March 25 vs. New York at 7 p.m. ET

New York: Tuesday, March 25 at Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET

