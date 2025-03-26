New York Scores Six Unanswered Third Period Goals to Defeat Ottawa 6-3

March 26, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The New York Sirens scored six unanswered goals in the third period, erasing a three-goal deficit, to earn a dominant 6-3 win over the Ottawa Charge at TD Place on Tuesday night. The Charge gained momentum early in the game with a shorthanded 'jailbreak' goal from Rebecca Leslie, followed by goals from Emily Clark and captain Brianne Jenner to put Ottawa up by three after two periods of play. However, the game was far from over as New York opened the floodgates in the third period to stifle Ottawa's momentum. Jessie Eldridge put her team on the board 1:25 into the final frame, then Sarah Fillier found the twine on the power play to cut the Sirens' deficit to 3-2. Jade Downie-Landry then scored a pair of goals less than four minutes apart to give the Sirens their first lead of the game, silencing the Ottawa crowd of 5,707. FIllier added to New York's tally with her second of the night to extend the Sirens' lead to two, and Alex Carpenter sealed the win for New York with an empty-net goal. Rookie netminder Kayle Osborne, who hails from nearby Westport, ON, earned her second career win for the Sirens - both of which have come at TD Place - turning aside 15 of 18 shots. Fellow rookie Gwyneth Philips stopped 28 of 33 shots between the pipes for Ottawa in her eighth start of the season. With the win, New York moves within three points of fifth-place Ottawa with four games remaining, while Ottawa stays two points out of a playoff spot behind fourth-place Minnesota with five games left to play.

QUOTES

New York Sirens forward Jade Downie-Landry on the team's comeback: "It showed the character of this group. We haven't been getting the results we wanted, but this game, especially the third period, highlights the pride and character that this team has."

New York Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo on the start of the third period and the team's mentality: "There was no special speech in the locker room between the second and third, honestly - we were liking what we were doing in the second, but not the score. We felt like if we could get one goal and get them on their heels, we could start to grab the momentum in the third. We got that important first goal early on, our PP got us a couple and we kept going the entire period."

Ottawa Charge captain Brianne Jenner on allowing six unanswered goals in the third period: "Our attitude the whole time was to push back, but we didn't find it tonight. We had some missing habits earlier in the game that we let slip and I think it caught up to us. Our details needed to be a lot better. There's no excuse for that result."

Ottawa Head Coach Carla MacLeod on the message going forward: "We've got to dig. We've got to find another gear for ourselves. This is a great team. We see it so often. We saw it in two periods today. It's staying the course for 60 minutes. These are the moments that can easily tear you apart and the rest of the season could be challenging but that's not this group. We need to reset and figure out what went wrong, what makes us great and how to stay with it for the duration of the game."

NOTABLES

New York's six goals in the third period sets a PWHL record for most goals in a single period. Prior to tonight, the most goals ever scored in a single period was four, which had been done on seven different occasions, including once this season by the Sirens (Dec. 18) and the Charge (Feb. 13), both in the second period.

New York erased a three-goal deficit for the second time this season and the third time in team history. The Sirens came back on Dec. 22 against Minnesota but fell 4-3 in a shootout, and they also scored three goals in the span of 1:39 in the third period against Ottawa on Feb. 4, 2024, to tie the game, then went on to win 4-3 in overtime.

The Sirens outshot the Charge 18-0 in the third period, marking the largest shot differential in any period in PWHL history. This was the second time a PWHL team has been held to zero shots in a regulation period, with Boston being the other team in the third period on Mar. 1 against Montréal (12-0).

Tonight's game was the first this season that featured two rookies as the starting goaltenders-- Kayle Osborne (NY) and Gwyneth Philips (OTT).

Sarah Fillier scored her 11th and 12th goals of the season in her second multi-goal game of her career and is now in sole possession of the league lead in scoring with 27 points (12G, 15A). The Sirens rookie also pulls into a tie for most goals on the power play (4), alongside Toronto's Hannah Miller and Julia Gosling.

Fillier ties the single season point record set by Natalie Spooner during the inaugural season. Spooner had 27 points in 24 games played in 2024, while Fillier reached the same total in 26 games this season.

Jade Downie -Landry scored two goals within a single period for the first time in her career, recording her first multi-point game of the season.

Alex Carpenter netted a goal and an assist in her fourth multi-point game of the season and sits third in team scoring with 19 points (10G, 9A) in 22 games.

Jessie Eldridge recorded her seventh multi-point game of the season (1G, 1A) and sits second in team scoring and fifth in the league with 22 points (9G, 13A) through 26 games.

Brooke Hobson netted two assists in her first multi-point game of the season, bringing her point tally to four (1G, 3A) through 25 games.

Rebecca Leslie scored her first goal of the season for the Charge's league-leading third 'jailbreak' goal of the campaign. It's the Ottawa native's first-career goal in front of her hometown crowd.

Emily Clark scored for the second straight game and finishes the season series with seven points (5G, 2A) in six games against New York.

Brianne Jenner scored her fifth goal of the season and has five points in her last six games (3G, 2A).

For the first time in team history spanning across 12 games, the Charge lost a game when Jenner scored a goal.

Abby Roque tallied her 11th assist of the campaign and now has eight points in her last eight games (3G, 5A).

Ella Shelton tallied her seventh assist of the season and is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 2A) for the third time this season. The Sirens blue liner sits fourth among defenders in scoring with 14 points (7G, 7A) in 20 games.

Taylor Girard recorded her second assist of the season for her first point in her last 11 games.

Micah Zandee-Hart recorded her ninth assist and moves into a tie for ninth in scoring among defenders with 10 points.

Tereza Vanišová recorded her fifth assist of the season and is on a three-game point streak for the second time this campaign, tallying five points (4G, 1A) during this stretch.

Gabbie Hughes tallied her ninth assist for her 14th point of the season and has 12 points (5G, 7A) in her last 10 games.

Jocelyne Larocque recorded her sixth assist of the season, marking the end of a career-high seven-game point drought.

Mannon McMahon recorded her fourth assist of the season and sits ninth among rookies in scoring with eight points (4G, 4A) through 25 games.

Ottawa leads the league with 16 games hitting the score sheet first, while New York has allowed the game's first goal in a league-high 16 of 26 games this season.

The Charge won the season series 11-7 in points, with all seven of the Sirens' points recorded in the three games played in Ottawa. Last season, Ottawa won the season series 7-5 in points.

SCORESHEET RECAP

New York 0 0 6 - 6

Ottawa 2 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Ottawa, Leslie 1 8:41 (SH). 2, Ottawa, Clark 9 (McMahon, Hughes), 14:06. Penalties-Roque Ny (slashing), 3:05; Tejralová Ott (hooking), 7:36; Girard Ny (hooking), 16:48.

2nd Period-3, Ottawa, Jenner 5 (Vanišová, Larocque), 15:58. Penalties-Girard Ny (holding), 1:50.

3rd Period-4, New York, Eldridge 9 (Hobson, Roque), 1:25. 5, New York, Fillier 11 (Shelton, Eldridge), 4:27 (PP). 6, New York, Downie-Landry 2 (Hobson, Girard), 7:43 (PP). 7, New York, Downie-Landry 3 11:09. 8, New York, Fillier 12 (Carpenter), 12:24. 9, New York, Carpenter 10 (Zandee-Hart), 17:56 (EN). Penalties-Tejralová Ott (interference), 4:05; Serdachny Ott (interference), 5:44; Vanišová Ott (holding), 8:17; Fillier Ny (slashing), 15:08; Serdachny Ott (roughing), 19:02.

Shots on Goal-New York 10-6-18-34. Ottawa 12-6-0-18.

Power Play Opportunities-New York 2 / 5; Ottawa 0 / 4.

Goalies-New York, Osborne 2-4-0-2 (18 shots-15 saves). Ottawa, Philips 4-4-1-0 (33 shots-28 saves).

A-5,707

THREE STARS

Jade Downie-Landry (NY) 2G

Sarah Fillier (NY) 2G

Rebecca Leslie (OTT) 1G

STANDINGS

Ottawa (9-1-4-11) - 33 PTS - 5th Place

New York (6-4-4-12) - 30 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Saturday, March 29 at Boston at 2 p.m. ET (Enterprise Center, St. Louis)

New York: Tuesday, April 1 at Montréal at 7 p.m. ET

