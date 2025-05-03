Frost Clinch Playoff Berth with Dominant Win over Fleet

May 3, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Minnesota Frost got the regulation win they needed to secure a berth in the PWHL Playoffs, exploding for an 8-1 win over the Boston Fleet, eliminating the home team from playoff contention at the Tsongas Center on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Ottawa Charge defeated the Toronto Sceptres, 2-1 in overtime, to lock up third place. The defending Walter Cup champions scored early and often, beginning with a goal by Britta Curl-Salemme at 2:23 followed quickly by a Lee Stecklein strike at 3:08. The goals, scored 45 seconds apart, are the fastest in team history. Kendall Coyne Schofield made it 3-0 later in the first period before the middle frame saw goals by Sophie Jaques and Curl-Salemme with her second to make it 5-0 after 40 minutes. In an attempt to generate offense, the Fleet pulled their goaltender midway through the third period but surrendered a pair of empty-net goals to Brooke McQuigge and Jaques shorthanded. Jessica DiGirolamo scored the Fleet's only goal to cut the deficit to 7-1, then, Klára Hymlárová made it 8-1 with the team's record third power play goal of the game, tied for most in the PWHL this season.

Nicole Hensley stopped 29 shots for her seventh win of the season and third in as many starts. Aerin Frankel made her first start for the Fleet following Women's Worlds and was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots in the first period. Klára Peslarová allowed three goals on 15 shots in two periods of relief. Ottawa, Minnesota and Boston all finished the season tied with 44 points, with the Charge and Frost advancing over the Fleet by virtue of more regulation wins. First-place Montréal will select its semifinal opponent between Minnesota and Ottawa tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET, live on a special edition of Jocks in Jills on thepwhl.com and the PWHL's YouTube channel.

QUOTES

Minnesota Head Coach Ken Klee: "It just shows how great our players are. They know when the pressure is on and the game is on the line they step up in big ways. We had it the other night against Ottawa and we had it today against Boston. It's easy to coach a room that wants that pressure and wants that moment and wants to take advantage of it."

Klee on returning to the playoffs: "We've had a target on our back all year so for us it doesn't matter. We didn't earn the right to choose so we know whoever they select we know we need to go in and play hard and make it hard series."

Minnesota forward Kendall Coyne Schofield: "We needed a win to keep the season alive. It's a critical win and we look forward to the next season which is the playoffs."

Boston Head Coach Courtney Kessel: "We're here to coach the game and we want to win, but at the end of the day, you're around 27 individuals who are amazing human beings and who show up, work hard and have a smile every day. The game is just a small part of a family you create. It's been a tremendous two years with these players. Obviously with expansion and the unknown, we have no idea who will be back in that room. It's sad. It's an honor to be a part of this league, to be a part of this team and represent the Fleet."

Fleet forward Hilary Knight: "I really respect every single person in that room for continuing to own her shift and go. You look up at the scoreboard and it's a tough hole to climb out of, but every single person continued to go out there and do what she could to try and have an impact on the game and that just speaks volumes to the type of players that we have in this room."

NOTABLES

Minnesota outscored their opponents, 11-1, in the final two regular season games, needing two wins in regulation to secure their berth. The +10-goal differential is the largest over any two-game span in league history.

The Frost's eight goals tied a PWHL single-game record (Ottawa vs. Minnesota on Feb. 13), while the seven-goal differential is the largest margin for victory in PWHL history, surpassing the previous record of five.

Minnesota scored four or more goals for the ninth time this season, most in the PWHL.

Minnesota scored three first period goals for the second time this season (Mar. 7 vs. Ottawa in Raleigh). The Frost lead the PWHL with 29 goals in the first period, scoring multiple goals in the opening frame eight times, with no other PWHL team doing so more than four times in 2024-25.

Boston surrendered three first period goals for the first time this season, while their three shots on goal in the opening frame were a season-low.

Hilary Knight, while held without a point in today's game, finishes the season as the league's co-points leader with 29 (15G, 14A) in 30 games. She shares the award with New York's Sarah Fillier.

Britta Curl-Salemme recorded her second multi-goal performance of the season and ranks second among rookies with nine goals. She's one of five Frost skaters with eight or more goals this season, most in the PWHL.

Sophie Jaques scored two goals, including her first career shorthanded tally, and added one assist for her second career three-point performance. Jaques finishes the season tied with Toronto's Renata Fast for the scoring lead among defenders with 22 points (7G, 15A) in 25 games. This marked her second career two-goal game, most among defenders in PWHL history.

Grace Zumwinkle recorded three assists to tie a Minnesota single-game record, matching Claire Thompson (Dec. 19 against Ottawa) and Jaques (Apr. 18, 2024, at Montréal). This was Zumwinkle's second multi-point performance of the season and follows her only multi-assist game on Mar. 5, 2024, last season against Ottawa.

Brooke McQuigge scored a goal and an assist for her second multi-point performance of the season, both recorded in the last four games. She finished the season tied with Curl-Salemme for third in rookie scoring with 15 points (8G, 7A) in 29 games.

Lee Stecklein scored her third goal in two games after finding the back of the net just twice in her first 62 career games, including playoffs.

Kendall Coyne Schofield scored on the power play for the first time in her career. The Frost captain has goals in consecutive games to bring her season total to 12, while her 24 points are tied for fifth in the PWHL. Coyne Schofield has scored in 11 different games this season, behind only Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin's 13 games with a goal.

Klára Hymlárová scored her first career goal on her 21st shot in her 29th game. She becomes the fifth Frost rookie to score a goal this season, tying New York for the most rookies with goals this season.

Jessica DiGirolamo scored her first career goal in her 54th career game for Boston.

Liz Schepers recorded two assists for her first career multi-point game, giving her three points in her last four games.

Taylor Heise and Michela Cava both had assists on Minnesota's fifth goal, marking the 11th time they've both had a point on the same goal this season, tying them for the most by any PWHL duo this season.

Kelly Pannek recorded her eighth assist of the season, producing three points (1G, 2A) over her final five games.

Natalie Buchbinder recorded her second assist of the season and first in 15 games.

Mellissa Channell-Watkins recorded her sixth assist of the season and first in 13 games.

Minnesota's Cava, Coyne Schofield, Pannek, Stecklein, Thompson and Denisa Křížová played in all 30 of the team's games this season.

Boston's DiGirolamo, Knight, Hannah Brandt, Megan Keller, Shay Maloney, Sidney Morin, Jamie Lee Rattray, Theresa Schafzahl and Susanna Tapani played in all 30 of the team's games this season.

Minnesota wins the season series over Boston, 13-5 in points. Boston won the inaugural season series, 8-7 in points.

The Frost improved their record in road games to 5-2-3-5 (.489), which ranks fourth in the PWHL, while the Fleet fall to 6-3-1-5 (.556) at home, which ranks third in the league.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Minnesota 3 2 3 - 8

Boston 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Minnesota, Curl-Salemme 8 (Buchbinder), 2:23. 2, Minnesota, Stecklein 3 (Schepers, Zumwinkle), 3:08. 3, Minnesota, Coyne Schofield 12 (Pannek), 16:24 (PP). Penalties-Keller Bos (cross checking), 16:10; Channell-Watkins Min (hooking), 17:38.

2nd Period-4, Minnesota, Jaques 6 (Zumwinkle, McQuigge), 6:47. 5, Minnesota, Curl-Salemme 9 (Cava, Heise), 14:58 (PP). Penalties-Cava Min (interference), 9:45; Digirolamo Bos (tripping), 13:59; Křížová Min (roughing), 17:17; Saulnier Bos (roughing), 17:17.

3rd Period-6, Minnesota, McQuigge 8 (Zumwinkle), 7:19 (EN). 7, Minnesota, Jaques 7 (Channell-Watkins), 15:09 (SH EN). 8, Boston, Digirolamo 1  15:33. 9, Minnesota, Hymlarova 1 (Schepers, Jaques), 19:14 (PP). Penalties-Brown Bos (tripping), 11:01; Petrie Min (hooking), 15:00; Knight Bos (hooking), 18:33.

Shots on Goal-Minnesota 10-6-11-27. Boston 3-15-12-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Minnesota 3 / 4; Boston 0 / 3.

Goalies-Minnesota, Hensley 7-3-1-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Boston, Frankel 12-8-3-0 (10 shots-7 saves); Peslarová 2-0-1-0 (15 shots-12 saves).

A-5,013

THREE STARS

1. Nicole Hensley (MIN) 29/30 SV

2. Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN) 2G

3. Grace Zumwinkle (MIN) 3A

STANDINGS

Minnesota (10-5-4-11) - 44 PTS - 4th Place

Boston (9-6-5-10) - 44 PTS - 5th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Minnesota: Wednesday, May 7 at Toronto at 7 p.m. ET or Thursday, May 8 at Montréal at 7 p.m. ET

