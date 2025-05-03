Hilary Knight, Sarah Fillier, and Marie-Philip Poulin Earn First Two PWHL Awards of the 2024-25 Season

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced that Hilary Knight of the Boston Fleet and Sarah Fillier of the New York Sirens have tied for the Points Leader Award, while Marie-Philip Poulin of the Montréal Victoire has claimed the league's Top Goal Scorer Award for the 2024-25 season. The trio officially captured their respective honors upon completion of the regular season schedule in today's tripleheader of games.

Knight and Fillier both recorded 29 points to top the league leaderboard. Knight's total came from 15 goals and 14 assists in 30 games of her second PWHL season. The Fleet captain tied for third in the league with seven multi-point games and was one of four players this season to record a four-point performance, registering a hat-trick and an assist on Mar. 5 against New York. The 35-year-old from Sun Valley, ID, posted the league's largest offensive improvement from the inaugural campaign with an 18-point increase from the 11 points she produced in 24 games in Season One.

Fillier matched Knight's 29 points with 13 goals and 16 assists across 30 games in her rookie season- including a goal and an assist in her final game this afternoon to co-claim the award. The first overall pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft produced two six-game point streaks and recorded ten more points than any rookie in PWHL history. The 24-year-old from Georgetown, ON, finished fourth in the league in goals, led the league with five power play goals, and tied for first in assists with Toronto's Renata Fast - sharing the league's new single-season assist record.

Poulin led all PWHL skaters with 19 goals in 30 games, adding seven assists for 26 points. The Victoire captain led the league with six game-winning goals and five multi-goal games, recording the first of the league's five hat tricks this season - the second of her career - on Jan. 29 against Ottawa. Through two seasons, the 34-year-old from Beauceville, QC, is the league's all-time scoring leader with 29 goals and 49 points in 51 career games.

Toronto's Daryl Watts (12G, 15A) finished next in the points race with 27. Knight and Ottawa's Tereza Vanišová finished tied for second in goals with 15 apiece. Toronto's Natalie Spooner was the inaugural recipient of both awards with 27 points, including 20 goals, in just 24 games during the league's first season.

The 2025 PWHL Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja, begin on Wednesday. Matchups for the best-of-five semifinals will be determined when first-place Montréal officially selects their opponent between third-place Ottawa and fourth-place Minnesota, announced live on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on a special edition of Jocks in Jills on thepwhl.com and the PWHL's YouTube channel. Second-place Toronto will face the other team with both series winners advancing to the PWHL Finals to compete for the Walter Cup.

