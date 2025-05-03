Toronto Falls in OT as Ottawa Clinches Playoff Berth

May 3, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO, ON - Kateøina Mrázová clinched Ottawa's first-ever playoff berth with a dramatic overtime winner, lifting the Charge to a 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday at a sold-out Coca-Cola Coliseum. Ottawa entered the game controlling its own destiny, needing a win of any kind to secure a postseason spot. The victory, combined with a Minnesota win over Boston today in regulation, locks up the third seed for the Charge in the PWHL Playoffs and extended their road winning streak to four games. The loss solidified the Sceptres' second-place finish and snapped their two-game win streak.

After a scoreless first period, Sarah Nurse opened the scoring for Toronto at 12:15 of the second, beating goaltender Gwyneth Philips with a backhand-to-forehand move and firing top shelf. Less than a minute later, Brianne Jenner responded for Ottawa, finishing a backdoor play to tie the game at one. A scoreless third period sent the game to overtime, where Mrázová sealed the win on a two-on-one rush, firing a top-shelf shot from the slot for the game-winner. Philips stopped 13 of 14 shots for Ottawa, while Kristen Campbell made 19 saves on 21 shots for Toronto. First-place Montréal will select its semifinal opponent between Ottawa and fourth-seed Minnesota tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET, live on a special edition of Jocks in Jills on thepwhl.com and the PWHL's YouTube channel.

QUOTES

Charge game winning goal scorer in overtime Kateøina Mrázová. "Emily Clark made a good play to bounce the puck, and Ronja Savolainen jumped into the play to make it a two-on-one. It was important (to have another option) but I just shot it. It was an exciting moment. A relief. I wanted to skate all the way back to Gwyneth Philips, but at the same time, the whole group was coming. I'm just so happy for the group. We worked so hard. I'm proud of everyone"

Ottawa's Jocelyne Larocque on the feeling of clinching a playoff berth on the last play of the regular season. "This group is really special. We worked so hard today, and I think we got the outcome that we deserved. So, it feels good and we're looking forward to the playoffs!"

Sceptres forward Maggie Connors on the chemistry of her line: "I just think we try to make an impact when we can, and what's fun about playing with them [Julia Gosling and Emma Woods] is that we try to bring a lot of energy. Whether that's through the forecheck, shutting plays down-- we just always talk about making the simple play and bringing as much energy as we can."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on what feels different from this season to last heading into the playoffs: "I don't think we had to grind as much this year, so I think that we have another level to give this playoffs. Last year, I felt we had to grind to survive the year and get out of the funk that we put ourselves in earlier in the year. This year it was just a little bit more balanced - we found ways to win a few games throughout the season that set us up for the position that we are in right now. I think we've got enough people who played in the league last year as well who know how to be successful in the playoffs--you've got to take it up a notch."

NOTABLES

For the second consecutive season, Ottawa's playoff fate was determined in Toronto on the final day of the regular season - but this time, the result was reversed. In the inaugural season, the Charge fell 5-2, missing out on a playoff berth.

The season series ends tied, 9-9 in points. Ottawa won the inaugural season series against Toronto, 9-6 in points.

Kateøina Mrázová scored her third goal of the season - and the first game-winning goal of her PWHL career. It was her first goal since Feb. 1 after missing significant time (11 games) on long-term injured reserve. She has played just four games since that goal, including three since returning to the lineup.

Mrázová joins teammate Gabbie Hughes as the only two Ottawa players to secure an overtime goal in team history. The Charge improved to 2-4 in games that have gone to extra time this season and are now 3-10 all-time in such games.

Gwyneth Philips recorded her fifth full game allowing one or fewer goals. She finishes the season as the rookie leader in wins (8), shutouts (2), goals-against-average (2.11) and save percentage (.919).

Brianne Jenner scored her seventh goal of the season - her first against Toronto. Across her two PWHL seasons, the day Mar. 10 has marked a turning point: she has recorded just four goals in her first 34 games before that date but tallied 12 goals in 18 games after the date, including today's.

The Charge have won 13 of 14 all-time games when their captain scores.

Kristen Campbell became the fourth goaltender in PWHL history to reach the 1,000 career saves milestone. The Sceptres goaltender needed 13 saves in today's match and earned 23, bringing her total to 1,010 across two seasons.

Renata Fast recorded her sixteenth assist, the first player in PWHL history to reach that marker in a single season, giving her the league lead in the category. Fast continues to lead defender scoring with 22 points.

Shiann Darkangelo recorded an assist and has seven points in the past five games (3G, 4A). The Charge forward made a 16-point jump from her inaugural season, finishing the year with 17 points (8G, 9A) after recording just one assist in her first PWHL campaign.

Tereza Vanišová tallied her seventh assist of the season and is now tied for seventh in league scoring with 22 points.

Sarah Nurse scored her sixth goal of the season and first since Jan. 28, ending the longest goalless streak of her PWHL career. The Sceptres forward ends the season with six points against Ottawa (2G, 4A), second in scoring within this season series.

Emily Clark earned her tenth helper, ending the regular season just one shy of her 24-game inaugural season assist total.

Ottawa's Clark, Vanišová, Mannon McMahon, Danielle Serdachny and Aneta Tejralová were in the lineup for all 30 of the team's games this season.

Toronto's Fast, Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Izzy Daniel, Julia Gosling, Kali Flanagan, Emma Maltais, Allie Munroe, Blayre Turnbull, Daryl Watts and Emma Woods were in the lineup for all 30 of the team's games this season.

Toronto's 14 shots on goal in today's game mark the lowest single-game total in team history. Their previous low was 15 shots, recorded in a 2-1 shootout loss to Minnesota on Mar. 9, 2025.

Toronto finishes the season with a home record of 7-2-3-3 (.622), tied for top mark in the PWHL, while Ottawa finishes their road record at 7-1-1-6 (.533), second best in the league.

With a point for the overtime loss, Toronto extended their home point streak to eight.

There have only been two games in this six-game season series that began with a scoreless first period. The other occurrence was their New Year's Eve matchup at Coca-Cola Coliseum, which also resulted in a 2-1 overtime Charge victory over the Sceptres.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Ottawa 0 1 0 1 - 2

Toronto 0 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Carter Tor (interference), 15:34; Serdachny Ott (interference), 19:57.

2nd Period-1, Toronto, Nurse 6 (Fast), 12:15. 2, Ottawa, Jenner 7 (Darkangelo, Vanišová), 13:08. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Woods Tor (interference), 6:55; Hughes Ott (tripping), 16:14.

1st OT Period-3, Ottawa, Mrázová 3 (Clark), 2:52. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Ottawa 5-11-7-2-25. Toronto 4-4-6-0-14.

Power Play Opportunities-Ottawa 0 / 2; Toronto 0 / 2.

Goalies-Ottawa, Philips 8-5-1-0 (14 shots-13 saves). Toronto, Campbell 9-8-3-1 (25 shots-23 saves).

A-8,593 (sell out)

THREE STARS

1. Kateøina Mrázová (OTT) OTW

2. Brianne Jenner (OTT) 1G

3. Maggie Connors (TOR)

STANDINGS

Toronto (12-3-6-9) - 47 PTS - 2nd Place

Ottawa (12-2-4-12) - 44 PTS - 3rd Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Toronto: Wednesday, May 7 vs. TBD at 7 p.m. ET

Ottawa: Wednesday, May 7 at Toronto or Thursday, May 8 at Montréal

