Pro Volleyball Federation Draft Slated for November 25

The next generation of future stars will become the present on November 25, when Pro Volleyball Federation holds its second annual collegiate player draft.

The 2025 PVF Draft will take place over five rounds with each team granted rights to one selection per round. The first choice will be held by the Indy Ignite - the newest league squad taking the court for the first time in '25. The second selection was earned by the Columbus Fury but will be taken by the Atlanta Vibe as part of a trade that took place last season. The third pick will be from the Orlando Valkyries, followed by the Vegas Thrill at No. 4. After a lottery to determine the second through fourth picks, the remainder of the first round was set based on the 2024 postseason finish.

"Last season, 30 of our 35 drafted players signed with Pro Volleyball Federation," touted CEO Jen Spicher. "We showed during our inaugural season that we are the place to play professionally in the United States and we expect another great group of athletes to join our ranks in year two."

Additional draft order was set for each round by an overall draft lottery held on October 15. The results placed teams in the final order for rounds two through five. Each team will draft from their local markets, with video highlights of picks available via PVF digital platforms after its conclusion.

"Moving the draft to November this year allows coaches to have our draftees in camp during the preseason and start to develop a foundation for long-term success," noted reigning Pro Volleyball Federation Coach of the Year Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "After a successful inaugural season, this year's draft class includes some impressive talent that will undoubtedly advance the vision for our teams and the league."

The round-by-round draft order is included below.

First Round

Round 1, Selection 1............ Indy Ignite

Round 1, Selection 2............ Atlanta Vibe

(Columbus selection to Atlanta via prior trade)

Round 1, Selection 3............ Orlando Valkyries

Round 1, Selection 4............ Vegas Thrill

Round 1, Selection 5 ............ San Diego Mojo

Round 1, Selection 6............ Atlanta Vibe

Round 1, Selection 7 ............ Grand Rapids Rise

Round 1, Selection 8............. Omaha Supernovas

Second Round

Round 2, Selection 9............ Atlanta Vibe

Round 2, Selection 10........... Omaha Supernovas

Round 2, Selection 11............ Columbus Fury

Round 2, Selection 12............ Vegas Thrill

Round 2, Selection 13............. Grand Rapids Rise

Round 2, Selection 14............ Orlando Valkyries

Round 2, Selection 15........... Omaha Supernovas

(San Diego selection to Omaha via prior trade)

Round 2, Selection 16............ Indy Ignite

Third Round

Round 3, Selection 17.......... Orlando Valkyries

Round 3, Selection 18............ Columbus Fury

Round 3, Selection 19........... Omaha Supernovas

Round 3, Selection 20............ Indy Ignite

Round 3, Selection 21............ Atlanta Vibe

Round 3, Selection 22............ Grand Rapids Rise

Round 3, Selection 23............ San Diego Mojo

Round 3, Selection 24............ Vegas Thrill

Fourth Round

Round 4, Selection 25............ Vegas Thrill

Round 4, Selection 26............ San Diego Mojo

Round 4, Selection 27............ Atlanta Vibe

Round 4, Selection 28............ Indy Ignite

Round 4, Selection 29............ Grand Rapids Rise

Round 4, Selection 30............ Omaha Supernovas

Round 4, Selection 31............ Orlando Valkyries

Round 4, Selection 32............ Columbus Fury

Fifth Round

Round 5, Selection 33............ Indy Ignite

Round 5, Selection 34............ San Diego Mojo

Round 5, Selection 35............ Vegas Thrill

Round 5, Selection 36............ Columbus Fury

Round 5, Selection 37............ Omaha Supernovas

Round 5, Selection 38............ Atlanta Vibe

Round 5, Selection 39............ Orlando Valkyries

Round 5, Selection 40............ Grand Rapids Rise

