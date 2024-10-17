Atlanta Vibe Draft Date Announced November 25, No.2 Pick

October 17, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







Atlanta, Ga - The Pro Volleyball Federation draft date has been announced to take place on November 25th for the upcoming 2025 season. Elite collegiate volleyball players will be selected by all eight teams.

The Atlanta Vibe hold two first-round selections including the No.2 pick in the upcoming Pro Volleyball Federation virtual Draft, following a trade with the Columbus Fury last season. The five-round draft will see a total of 40 athletes chosen to join the league. Along with the second and sixth overall picks in the first round, the Vibe also hold the 9th, 21st, 27th, and 38th spot.

Atlanta Vibe's head coach, Kayla Banwarth, shared her excitement, stating, "We are searching for players who could come in right away and have an immediate impact, fitting into our culture. As a staff, this is one of our main focuses - win the draft."

The Atlanta Vibe will kick off the upcoming season in January 2025.

Full Draft Order:

First Round

Round 1, Selection 1 ................................ Indy Ignite

Round 1, Selection 2 ........................... Atlanta Vibe

(Columbus selection to Atlanta via prior trade)

Round 1, Selection 3 ................ Orlando Valkyries

Round 1, Selection 4 ............................ Vegas Thrill

Round 1, Selection 5 .....................San Diego Mojo

Round 1, Selection 6 ........................... Atlanta Vibe

Round 1, Selection 7 ...............Grand Rapids Rise

Round 1, Selection 8 ............ Omaha Supernovas

Second Round

Round 2, Selection 9 .......................... Atlanta Vibe

Round 2, Selection 10 ......... Omaha Supernovas

Round 2, Selection 11.................... Columbus Fury

Round 2, Selection 12 ......................... Vegas Thrill

Round 2, Selection 13 ............Grand Rapids Rise

Round 2, Selection 14 ............. Orlando Valkyries

Round 2, Selection 15 ......... Omaha Supernovas

(San Diego selection to Omaha via prior trade)

Round 2, Selection 16 ............................ Indy Ignite

Third Round

Round 3, Selection 17 .............. Orlando Valkyries

Round 3, Selection 18 .................. Columbus Fury

Round 3, Selection 19 ......... Omaha Supernovas

Round 3, Selection 20 ........................... Indy Ignite

Round 3, Selection 21 ........................ Atlanta Vibe

Round 3, Selection 22 ...........Grand Rapids Rise

Round 3, Selection 23 ................ San Diego Mojo

Round 3, Selection 24 ..................Vegas Thrill

Fourth Round

Round 4, Selection 25......................... Vegas Thrill

Round 4, Selection 26 ................ San Diego Mojo

Round 4, Selection 27 ........................ Atlanta Vibe

Round 4, Selection 28 ........................... Indy Ignite

Round 4, Selection 29 .......... Grand Rapids Rise

Round 4, Selection 30 ........ Omaha Supernovas

Round 4, Selection 31.............. Orlando Valkyries

Round 4, Selection 32.................. Columbus Fury

Fifth Round

Round 5, Selection 33............................ Indy Ignite

Round 5, Selection 34 ................ San Diego Mojo

Round 5, Selection 35......................... Vegas Thrill

Round 5, Selection 36.................. Columbus Fury

Round 5, Selection 37 ......... Omaha Supernovas

Round 5, Selection 38........................ Atlanta Vibe

Round 5, Selection 39............. Orlando Valkyries

Round 5, Selection 40 .......... Grand Rapids Rise

