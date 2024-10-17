Atlanta Vibe Draft Date Announced November 25, No.2 Pick
October 17, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
Atlanta, Ga - The Pro Volleyball Federation draft date has been announced to take place on November 25th for the upcoming 2025 season. Elite collegiate volleyball players will be selected by all eight teams.
The Atlanta Vibe hold two first-round selections including the No.2 pick in the upcoming Pro Volleyball Federation virtual Draft, following a trade with the Columbus Fury last season. The five-round draft will see a total of 40 athletes chosen to join the league. Along with the second and sixth overall picks in the first round, the Vibe also hold the 9th, 21st, 27th, and 38th spot.
Atlanta Vibe's head coach, Kayla Banwarth, shared her excitement, stating, "We are searching for players who could come in right away and have an immediate impact, fitting into our culture. As a staff, this is one of our main focuses - win the draft."
The Atlanta Vibe will kick off the upcoming season in January 2025.
Full Draft Order:
First Round
Round 1, Selection 1 ................................ Indy Ignite
Round 1, Selection 2 ........................... Atlanta Vibe
(Columbus selection to Atlanta via prior trade)
Round 1, Selection 3 ................ Orlando Valkyries
Round 1, Selection 4 ............................ Vegas Thrill
Round 1, Selection 5 .....................San Diego Mojo
Round 1, Selection 6 ........................... Atlanta Vibe
Round 1, Selection 7 ...............Grand Rapids Rise
Round 1, Selection 8 ............ Omaha Supernovas
Second Round
Round 2, Selection 9 .......................... Atlanta Vibe
Round 2, Selection 10 ......... Omaha Supernovas
Round 2, Selection 11.................... Columbus Fury
Round 2, Selection 12 ......................... Vegas Thrill
Round 2, Selection 13 ............Grand Rapids Rise
Round 2, Selection 14 ............. Orlando Valkyries
Round 2, Selection 15 ......... Omaha Supernovas
(San Diego selection to Omaha via prior trade)
Round 2, Selection 16 ............................ Indy Ignite
Third Round
Round 3, Selection 17 .............. Orlando Valkyries
Round 3, Selection 18 .................. Columbus Fury
Round 3, Selection 19 ......... Omaha Supernovas
Round 3, Selection 20 ........................... Indy Ignite
Round 3, Selection 21 ........................ Atlanta Vibe
Round 3, Selection 22 ...........Grand Rapids Rise
Round 3, Selection 23 ................ San Diego Mojo
Round 3, Selection 24 ..................Vegas Thrill
Fourth Round
Round 4, Selection 25......................... Vegas Thrill
Round 4, Selection 26 ................ San Diego Mojo
Round 4, Selection 27 ........................ Atlanta Vibe
Round 4, Selection 28 ........................... Indy Ignite
Round 4, Selection 29 .......... Grand Rapids Rise
Round 4, Selection 30 ........ Omaha Supernovas
Round 4, Selection 31.............. Orlando Valkyries
Round 4, Selection 32.................. Columbus Fury
Fifth Round
Round 5, Selection 33............................ Indy Ignite
Round 5, Selection 34 ................ San Diego Mojo
Round 5, Selection 35......................... Vegas Thrill
Round 5, Selection 36.................. Columbus Fury
Round 5, Selection 37 ......... Omaha Supernovas
Round 5, Selection 38........................ Atlanta Vibe
Round 5, Selection 39............. Orlando Valkyries
Round 5, Selection 40 .......... Grand Rapids Rise
