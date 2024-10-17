Supernovas Ready for Pro Volleyball Federation Draft on November 25

October 17, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, set their sights on the Pro Volleyball Federation Draft which is to be held on Monday, November 25 starting at 11 a.m. CDT.

The PVF Draft will take place over five rounds with each team having one selection per round. However, the Supernovas are one of only two teams to have more than five selections as Omaha acquired San Diego's second round pick last year in exchange for outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide.

The Supernovas will have four picks in the top 20 starting with the final pick of the first round at No. 8 overall. Omaha will follow up with two picks in the second round at No. 10 and No. 15 overall. The Supernovas will select third in the third round at No. 19, sixth in round four at No. 30 and fifth in round five at No. 37.

"The coaches and league officials thought it was important for us to hold the draft prior to the start of training camp," noted Laura "Bird" Kuhn, head coach of the 2024 PVF Champion Omaha Supernovas. "The timing of our draft will allow college draftees the ability to focus their attention on the postseason, as well as potentially attend training camp and be positioned for success when they complete their collegiate season."

PVF's eighth and newest franchise, the Indy Ignite, was awarded the No. 1 overall pick before a lottery determined picks two through four. The remainder of the first round was set based on the 2024 postseason finish, which was won by the Supernovas in a straight-set sweep over the Grand Rapids Rise on May 18, 2024, at the CHI Health Center.

A separate lottery was used for every round two through five to set the draft order, which was held on October 15. The Supernovas, along with each team, will draft from local markets with real-time updates, plus video highlights of picks available after the draft's conclusion.

Omaha aims to build on its rookie development from 2024, which led to the return of one of its own draft picks, middle blocker Sophie Davis, who was selected in the fourth round of last year's inaugural draft. Building on another successful rookie development story for the Supernovas, Paige Romine-Briggs will continue her professional volleyball career in Grand Rapids, following her championship-winning season with Omaha in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Championship this past May.

Stay tuned for more details on Draft Day, including information about a special Draft Party with coaches and players on the evening of Nov. 25.

With another star-loaded roster and more opportunities to see the Supernovas, fans can buy the world's hottest ticket in professional volleyball.

