Hord Makes History as Supernovas Fall Short in San Diego

April 13, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas' Kaitlyn Hord versus San Diego Mojo's Regan Pittman

Omaha Supernovas' Kaitlyn Hord versus San Diego Mojo's Regan Pittman

SAN DIEGO - Omaha Supernovas middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord etched her name into the Pro Volleyball Federation record book Saturday night, setting a new single-season blocks record while also posting the highest attack percentage in franchise history. Despite her historic milestones, the first-place Supernovas (16-6) came up short in a four-set loss to the San Diego Mojo (8-14), falling 19-25, 25-23, 25-27, 13-25 at Viejas Arena.

With a solo block in the opening set, Hord recorded her 71st block of the season, setting a new Pro Volleyball Federation regular season record. She surpassed the previous mark of 70, set by former Omaha middle blocker Hristina Vuchkova during the Supernovas' 2024 championship-winning campaign. Hord was also remarkably efficient on offense, tallying six kills on 10 swings without an error to post a franchise-record .600 hitting percentage. The third-year pro added an ace to round out her stat line: six kills, one block, and one ace for eight total points.

It was a blocking tsunami as the two teams combined for 29 blocks with San Diego outpacing Omaha 17-12. Rookie middle Phoebe Awoleye recorded a team best and career high five blocks off the bench while chipping in two kills. Opposite Kelsie Payne added three blocks, but she struggled offensively with only four kills on a -.143 hitting percentage.

Superstar outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller hammered a match-high 14 kills with 14 digs and two blocks for another double-double. Ally Batenhorst followed in her teammates footsteps with 13 kills and 11 digs. Rookie right-side hitter Emily Londot tallied five kills and five digs in two sets off the bench.

Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson marked the third Omaha player with a double-double by posting 28 assists and 13 digs. She switched off with fellow setter Mac Podraza, who ended the night with 10 assists, two digs and one kill. Libero Camila Gómez led the defense by registering a match-high 22 digs and logging four assists.

Overall, the offense struggled for a season-low .112 hitting percentage as it marked only the fourth time in 2025 the Supernovas were held to a clip below .200. Aside from the 12 blocks, Omaha posted one ace.

San Diego was held to a .192 hitting percentage, but rode its performance at the net with a season-best 17 blocks and five aces. Jenaisya Moore and Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani each put up 13 kills while rookie Maya Tabron racked up 10 kills and a team-high 20 digs. Ronika Stone notched eight kills and led the effort up front with eight blocks.

The Supernovas will look to bounce back against the Grand Rapids Rise on Thursday, April 17 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha to begin a four-match home stand. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CDT on News Channel Nebraska and the match can also be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network.

Key Notes

Nuneviller recorded her 14th double-double of the season, which is second most among PVF attackers.

Gómez finished with 22 digs on Saturday, marking the third match in the last four contests she's had 20 or more digs. Plus, it's the ninth consecutive match she's earned double-digit digs.

Despite leading the league in blocks for most of the season, Hord is now tied with Grand Rapids' Allison Bastianelli at 71 after she put up nine stuffs in the Rise's five-set win over the Indy Ignite.

Omaha put up double-digit blocks for the third-straight match, which is a season long.

San Diego's 17 blocks is an opponent franchise record. Plus, Stone's eight blocks are tied for the most by one player against the Supernovas.

Set 1: Bedart-Ghani served a 5-0 run to begin the match for the Mojo, who attacked Batenhorst in serve receive. Stone racked up two kills to highligh the early lead for San Diego. Payne stopped the bleeding with a kill. Caffey notched a block before a Mojo hitting error got Omaha within two. Tabron slammed down her first kill of the night to kick start a 3-0 run for San Diego to push the lead to 8-3. Nuneviller secured her first kill of the night. Another Payne kill cut the lead to four, but a 4-0 Mojo run followed as Bedart-Ghani recorded a block and kill in the spurt. Batenhorst hammered her first kill from the left side and Hord followed with her record-breaking 71st block of the season. Hord also collected a kill two points later. Nuneviller put down an off speed shot which was followed by a Payne block to put the score at 15-10 San Diego. Both teams traded points before Nuneviller and Batenhorst went back-to-back on kills to cut the lead to four. That momentum shifted after a pair of Supernovas errors to force a timeout at 20-14 Mojo. Batenhorst and Payne each added another kill, but Tabron and Stone put down two kills to give San Diego set point. Payne fought things off with another kill, but Tabron finished the set off for a 25-19 win.

The Supernovas offense struggled with a .184 hitting percentage while posting three blocks and zero aces. Nuneviller and Payne spearheaded the attack with four kills apiece. San Diego hit .282 in the set with a pair of blocks and one ace. It was a balanced attack as Stone, Moore and Bedart-Ghani each had four kills.

Set 2: Both teams struggled out of the gate with four combined errors to make up the first four points of the set. Hord slammed down a kill and another Mojo error put the Supernovas up 4-2. Omaha padded the lead with a Nuneviller kill and block from Awoleye. San Diego responded with a 3-0 run fueled by kills from Tabron and Stone before Pittman capped it off with a block. The teams went back-and-forth with the set tied at nine before Tabron jumpstarted a 4-0 run with three consecutive kills to put San Diego up 12-9. A service error stopped the run but two more kills from Bedart-Ghani and Tabron put the lead at 14-10. Nuneviller recorded three-straight kills for the Supernovas to keep Omaha in it. Two Supernovas errors kept the Mojo lead at three, but Payne and Batenhorst put up the pressure with back-to-back kills. San Diego stretched its lead with another ace from Bedart-Ghani and a Stone slide kill. Trailing 22-19, the Supernovas flipped the script with Hord tallying a kill and consecutive blocks from Awoleye and Nuneviller to tie set at 22 to force a Mojo timeout. Hord dropped her serve in between the San Diego serve receive for an ace out of the break before Nuneviller tooled the block to give Omaha set point. Stone halted the run with a kill, but a service error following a failed Supernovas challenge locked up the 25-23 set win for Omaha.

The Supernovas only mustered a .136 hitting percentage with four blocks and one ace. Nuneviller came alive with team-leading six kills on a .385 clip. San Diego was limited to a .140 hitting percentage with two blocks and one ace. Tabron put down a team-high five kills for the Mojo while Stone had three.

Set 3: San Diego served an error, but bounced back with a 4-0 run behind an ace from Tabron and two kills from Moore. Batenhorst stopped the bleeding, but Stone picked up a block for a 5-2 Mojo lead. The Supernovas didn't back down as they went on their own 3-0 run including blocks from Awoleye and Hord. Bedart-Ghani slammed down a pair of kills from the right side as San Diego scored four of the next five points to build a 9-6 lead. Awoleye found the floor from a middle attack and she followed up with a block to cut the deficit to one. Pittman and Bedart-Ghani had back-to-back kills to put the lead back at three. A slew of errors from San Diego kept the Supernovas in the set. After Nuneviller cut the Mojo lead to two with a kill, Moore sparked a 3-0 run with a block and kill from Bedart-Ghani, plus a Pittman point to make it 18-13. Valentín-Anderson reentered the match and Londot replaced Payne. The substitutions sparked the Supernovas as Awoleye and Londot put down consecutive kills. Awoleye continued to showcase her dominance at the net with another block. Batenhorst followed with a kill and a Mojo hitting error finished a 5-0 Omaha run to tie the set at 18. After trading points, Stone put San Diego ahead with a block at 20-19. Batenhorst put down two kills and Londot fired another for a 3-0 run to force a Mojo timeout at 22-20. Omaha leaned on Batenhorst for two more kills to give the Supernovas set point at 24-22. Moore kept the Mojo alive with a kill and Bedart-Ghani followed with a block of a Nuneviller attack to tie the set at 24. A double hit by Pittman gave Omaha another set point, but Bedart-Ghani denied the Supernovas again with a kill to tie things again at 25. A Nuneviller swing went wide and a Pittman block sealed the 27-25 set win for San Diego.

Omaha stumbled to a .136 hitting percentage with four blocks and zero aces. Batenhorst carried the offense with seven kills on 14 swing for a .500 clip. San Diego recorded a .195 hitting percentage with six blocks and one ace. Moore tallied six kills with Bedart-Ghani adding five.

Set 4: The Mojo block continued to dominate as Stone tallied three stuffs. Bedart-Ghani's third ace of the night forced a timeout at 6-1 San Diego, but it didn't help as a Tabron kill extended the lead. Bedart-Ghani sent a serve wide to end the run, but Stone answered on the next point with a slide attack. The Mojo stretched the lead to 10-3 off another Bedart-Ghani kill, but Nuneviller responded by tooling a tip off the block for a point. Londot slammed down a kill from the back row. Pittman responded with a middle attack kill and Tabron followed with a block and kill to boost the lead to 15-6. After an Omaha double hit call put the lead at 16-7, the Supernovas took three of the next four points off of two kills from Hord. The rally of momentum was short lived with Tabron serving a 5-0 for the Mojo which contained a Tabron ace and kill, a Sarah Sponcil setter dump and finally a Moore kill. Nuneviller ended the run, but another Stone kill and Supernovas double hit put the Mojo at match point. Nuneviller collected her second block and Batenhorst put away an overpass kill to fend off San Diego. Then, Pittman ended the night with her fourth block as the Mojo took the set 25-13

Omaha fell apart in the set with a -.026 hitting percentage with one block and no aces. Nuneviller, Hord and Londot each tied the team high with two kills. San Diego was still held to a .189 clip, but produced seven blocks and two aces. Tabron and Bedart-Ghani posted three kills apiece while Stone scored four blocks.

