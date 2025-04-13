Mojo Take Down League-Leading Omaha in Four Sets

April 13, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo dominated the league-leading Omaha Supernovas on Saturday night in a four-set victory, 25-19, 23-25, 27-25, 25-13, at Viejas Arena. San Diego (8-14) had a season-high 17 blocks to snap a four-match winning streak for Omaha (16-6) that had been a franchise record and even the season series at two matches each.

It was a complete team effort for the Mojo, as the four players registered at least 10 kills in the match and three collected double-doubles as San Diego held Omaha to a season-low .111 hitting percentage.

Opposite hitter Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani was the game's leading player, tallying a match-high 20 points, on 13 kills, four blocks and three aces while also collecting nine digs.

All-Star middle blocker Ronika Stone recorded a season-high 19 points, with 11 kills and eight blocks. Her eight blocks are a season-high for the Mojo and the second-most in franchise history. It brings her season total to 58 blocks, the fourth-most in the Pro Volleyball Federation and three shy of the Mojo's single-season record.

Outside hitters Jenaisya Moore and Maya Tabron each had 13 points, and both recorded a double-double. Moore made her impact on 13 kills and 12 digs, while Tabron collected 10 kills and 20 digs. Tabron's 20 digs puts her name in the Mojo record books, for seventh-most digs in a single match, tying Nootsara Tomkom, who did so in two previous matches.

Regan Pittman was the final double-digit point scorer for the Mojo, as the middle blocker contributed on both ends of the ball with seven kills and four blocks, increasing her league leading in blocks per set with a mark of 0.96 per frame.

Sarah Sponcil has continued to shine in her new duty as the Mojo's starting setter, posting her fourth-straight double-double with 46 assists and 16 digs, while libero Shara Venegas registered 18 digs.

The first set was filled with streaks, and the Mojo were the main beneficiary of the pace of play. With Bedart-Ghani at the service line, San Diego blitzed out to a 5-0 lead. However, Omaha responded to the Mojo's fast start by rattling off three straight points to cut the deficit to two. The Mojo then responded with a three-point run of their own, to raise the lead back to five. Five points remained the point differential for most of the set, with San Diego extending it to as many as seven points. The Supernovas tried to rally back, but had no answers for San Diego, as the Mojo went on to win the first set by a score of 25-19. The Mojo have become a team known for their fast starts, winning the first set for fourth consecutive game. Bedart-Ghani was the Mojo's main point source, leading San Diego with six first-set points.

The second set was the antithesis of the first, with the game closely knotted throughout. The Mojo and Novas would not allow either team to grow a lead of more than three points, and there were six ties in the set's entirety. While it was a tight game, San Diego appeared to gain control as the set went on. Tabron and Pittman led the way for the Mojo in the second set, with Tabron collecting five points, and Pittman adding four points. However, after San Diego extended their lead to 22-19, Omaha responded with a five-point run to not only even the set but take a two-point advantage. A self-inflicted service error by the Mojo ended the set, with Omaha taking a 25-23 set win, that felt like a gut punch to San Diego.

The third set played similarly to that of set two, with the Mojo holding a slight advantage over the league-leading Supernovas. San Diego jumped out to an early lead and attempt to hold off Omaha as they would scratch and claw their way to tie the game. At the media timeout, the Mojo held a 16-13 advantage. Yet, much like the second set, the Supernovas gained control late in the set. They erased the Mojo's lead and held a two-point edge at 22-20. With the set in the balance, a Bedart-Ghani block tied the game at 24. The Supernovas had another opportunity to put away the Mojo, but a Tabron attack led to a dig error and the game was tied at 25. After the Mojo took a one-point lead, a Pittman block closed the door on the set and gave San Diego a 27-25 third set win.

For as much of a grind the second and third sets were, the fourth set could be characterized as a celebration. The Mojo quickly jumped out to a 7-1 lead and rode that advantage all the way to the finish line. Everything was clicking for San Diego as the received equal contributions from around the court. Stone, Pittman and Tabron were consistent sources and were able to power the Mojo throughout the set. A five-point run at the latter half of the set was the cherry on top for the Mojo, as they went onto win the fourth set, 25-13.

Next up, San Diego looks to continue their level of play next Wednesday, as they travel to Nationwide Arena to face the Columbus Fury. First serve is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the game will stream live on YouTube.

