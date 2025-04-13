Vegas Thrill Hosts 9th Island Night Tonight at Lee's Family Forum

April 13, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill invites fans to experience the spirit of Hawaii at 9th Island Night! This special evening will feature Hawaiian-themed food and live performances including and thrilling volleyball action. The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a free clapper fan to show their support during the game., and there will be a lei presentation to each team's coaches during introductions for the match.

WHO: Vegas Thrill, Volleyball Team

Korabo Drummers, Taiko

Belma Soliven, Zippy's Restaurant Regional Director

Playground LV, Dancers

WHEN: Sunday, April 13

