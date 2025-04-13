Fury Record 10 Blocks in Sweep over Thrill

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (7-15) swept the Vegas Thrill (8-13) (25-20, 25-23, 25-21) on Sunday night. The team recorded 10 blocks on the night and Megan Lush earned four of those. Nootsara Tomkom controlled the offense, leading her attackers to hit at a .330 efficiency, the second best in franchise history. Izabella Rapacz led the offense, attacking .519 with 15 kills and one error on 27 attempts. Raina Terry also recorded 10 kills and two errors on 22 attempts, attacking .364. Both Vegas and Columbus recorded five aces in the match.

SET ONE

Lush got the first kill for the Fury after winning a challenge with a touch off the Vegas block. Janice Leao scored back-to-back points and Terry came up with two aces to take a 6-0 lead. The Thrill offense got rolling and were able to tie it up at 11-11. The two teams battled back and forth. Morgan Lewis and Abby Walker got the block to take Fury up 18-15. The Fury were the first to 20 points, leading 20-16. Columbus won the set 25-20, securing the first set with a block from Leao and Lush. The Fury never trailed during the set.

SET TWO

The second set was a battle early on as the teams traded points. Leao got the kill to tie it at double digits, 10-10. The Fury made the double sub for Wilma Rivera and Morgan Lewis to come in at 14-14. Two hitting errors set the Fury behind 14-16. A Lush block and ace and Terry kill set the Fury ahead again 17-16. Columbus and Vegas once again tied things up at 20-20. Rapacz tallied a couple of kills sending the Fury up 24-21. The Thrill challenged for a block touch, holding off the Fury's set win and bringing them within one, 24-23. Abby Walker got the last kill to win the set 25-23.

SET THREE

Rapacz scored her 11th kill of the night to give the Fury the first point. A block by a Walker tied it at 5-5. The game was tight early and Fury were able to separate up 15-12 with a couple of Vegas errors and an ace from Terry. The Fury kept their lead, up 21-18 after several Vegas errors. Rapacz scored the Fury's 10th block of the night and the Thrill missed a serve, taking the Fury ahead 23-19. A tip kill by Lush brought the Fury to match point. A service error by the Thrill gave Fury the victory at 25-21.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury come home to Nationwide Arena to take on the San Diego Mojo (8-14) on Wednesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

