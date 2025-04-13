Vibe with the PVF Record

April 13, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (16-8) defeated the Orlando Valkyries (13-10) on Saturday night on the road. The Vibe secured their tenth consecutive victory, setting a new Pro Volleyball Federation record for the longest win streak in league history.

Outside hitter Micaya White led the team with 12 kills on a .357 hitting efficiency. Outside hitter Leah Edmond contributed 10 kills at a .292 efficiency and recorded a team-high two aces. Middle blockers McKenna Vicini and Khori Louis each added six kills, hitting .333 and .250, respectively. Opposite hitter Aiko Jones also tallied six kills with a .333 efficiency. As a team, the Vibe hit with .314 efficiency.

Jones led the team defensively with four blocks, while libero Morgan Hentz recorded a team-high 15 digs. Atlanta totaled nine blocks and maintained a 50 percent positive passing rate, including 38 percent perfect passes.

Atlanta outplayed Orlando in kills (43 to 38), blocks (nine to five), digs (49 to 47), assists (40 to 35), and passing.

The Vibe will be back playing at Omaha Supernovas on Saturday, April 19th at 7 p.m. ET.

Notes

Atlanta defeats Orlando Valkyries on the road in a three-set match which marks their tenth win in row and the longest win streak in PVF history

The Vibe outplayed Valkyries in every volleyball stat besides service aces coming one ace short.

Libero Morgan Hentz collected 15 digs in the three-set match

