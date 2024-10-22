Storm off the Court: Sami Whitcomb Is Heading Home to Australia

October 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







Sami Whitcomb is a student of the game. She prides herself on always finding joy in learning a new system, whether that's in the WNBA with the Storm, or in Australia with the WNBL. She'll be joining a new-to-her team, the Bendigo Spirit, during the WNBA offseason.

"I'm always really excited when joining a new team, it's an opportunity to grow and to learn," said Whitcomb. "It's my favorite part about this game, I'm 36 but I'm still able to get better and learn different things."

Before joining the Bendigo Spirit for her ninth season in the WNBL, she will return to Perth with her family for some much-needed R&R.

"It's been a big year, we haven't had time to exhale and take it all in as a family," said Whitcomb. "We did the Olympics as a family and that was incredible, and then this season [with the Storm] has been a big season so we're looking forward to being home."

Australia is home for Whitcomb and her family; they're looking forward to spending time with their extended community as a young family.

"Being in Australia ... I feel filled up just from that. I know that my family and my boys are home so that makes me feel really happy and good, knowing they're good. Finding activities and things to do [in Perth] is going to be a highlight."

Then, they'll move to Bendigo, a smaller town outside of Melbourne to prepare for the first game, set to take place on November 2 against the Adelaide Lightning.

While Whitcomb helps the Bendigo Spirit go on a championship run, she has a few items on her list for growing her game. Working on her mid-range shots, finishing at the rim, and decision making are her priorities. She's an efficient shooter but wants to become a more complete player and strengthen her other skills.

This will be the third team Whitcomb has played for in Australia, and each time the transition between the end of the WNBA season and the beginning of the WNBL season has been a little different. This time, she gets to play with teammates she had on the Australian National Team, like 4x WNBL champion, Marianna Tolo.

"I'm really excited about this group, there are some players that I have played with before on the national team, and some that I've really wanted to that are really experienced. I feel that I'll really be able to learn from them and develop."

Whitcomb's adaptability, on and off the court, gives her a powerful presence as a leader on any team she's on. Her time in Australia is another opportunity to add priceless value as a veteran and forever student of basketball.

"I'm entering it with a lot of optimism and a lot of excitement and an open mind to all of it, just to take it as it comes."

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.