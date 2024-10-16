Gastonia Named 'Ghost Peppers' for 2025 and Beyond

GASTONIA, N.C. - Gastonia Baseball Club has announced it will go by the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in 2025 and beyond.

The new identity was revealed at a press conference event Wednesday night at CaroMont Health Park. Out of the eight potential names for the upcoming season, "Ghost Peppers" received the most votes from fans.

Gastonia showcased the Ghost Peppers uniforms from August 2-4 at CaroMont Health Park, sweeping Lexington in three games. The Peppers outscored the Legends by 14 in the series, hitting five home runs. Gastonia recorded its highest attendance of the season (4,017) in the series opener while going by the Ghost Peppers.

The Ghost Pepper name comes from the "Carolina Reaper" chili pepper, which was the hottest chili pepper in the world from 2013-2023. Similar to the uniforms Gastonia donned in early August, the Carolina Reaper is red with a green stem. The Gastonia players wore all red uniforms with a green outline on the sleeves and around the neck, with white lettering and numbering. The Ghost Peppers logo was embroidered on the left sleeve.

"We are excited to begin this new chapter as the Ghost Peppers," Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO Andy Kaufmann said. "After all the buzz surrounding the 'What If' takeover home stands, we're thrilled it culminated in the fans selecting our new name. We're proud of the impact we've made in the Gastonia community, and we look forward to continuing team success in the new threads."

The Gastonia Ghost Peppers open up the 2025 season hosting the reigning champion York Revolution from April 25-27.

