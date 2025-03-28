Gastonia Signs RHP Matt Hartman for 2025

March 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers are signing RHP Matt Hartman for 2025, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Friday.

Hartman, 29, attended the University of Arizona and pitched in the Atlanta Braves' system from 2018-2021. Hartman reached as high as Double-A Mississippi in 2021.

The Irvine, California, native pitched for the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association for each of the next two seasons, in 2022 and 2023.

Hartman made 27 appearances in 2023, posting a 4.43 ERA with just a 1.08 WHIP in 42.2 innings pitched.

The right-hander posted a 2.93 ERA in eight outings with Navojoa of the Mexican Pacific Winter League in the 2023-24 season.

Hartman is the fourth pitcher Gastonia has signed this offseason, joining Jimmie Sherfy, Parker Kruglewicz and Ryne Inman.

The players who have signed so far are:

RHP Jimmie Sherfy

RHP Parker Kruglewicz

RHP Ryne Inman

RHP Matt Hartman

C Gavin Stupienski

C Luis Aviles

INF Jake Hoover

INF Alan Alonso

INF Ethan Skender

The team will aim to announce a player signing every Friday for the remainder of the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.