Stormers Continue Stocking Pen

March 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Lefty reliever Phillip Diehl, a former Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds hurler, has signed with the Lancaster Stormers for the 2025 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Diehl, 30, will be in his second season with the Stormers. He becomes the 18th player under contract for the upcoming campaign, which will begin April 25 at Long Island.

The Cincinnati native was 4-3 with three saves and a 2.29 ERA in 41 appearances after joining in the Stormers in early June, 2024. During one span of 17 2/3 innings over 17 appearances from June 26 thru July 31, the southpaw allowed only six hits and one run while walking four and striking out 20.

Diehl was 0-1 in three post-season appearances in the North Division Series.

The New York Yankees drafted Diehl out of Louisiana Tech in 2016. He moved to the Colorado system in 2019 and made his Major League debut against the Chicago Cubs on June 11 of that season.

Diehl appeared 15 more times for the Rockies over 2019 and 2020, then entered five more games for his hometown Reds in 2022.

In 2023, Diehl pitched at Class AAA Columbus in the Cleveland system.

"Phil was a big part of our pen last year," said Peeples. "He is a strong lefty who can fit several roles in the pen. He loves to compete and takes the ball every time he is asked."

The Stormers open the 63-game home schedule against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, May 2 at 6:45.

