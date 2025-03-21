Ghost Peppers Sign RHP Ryne Inman for 2025 Season

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers are signing RHP Ryne Inman for the 2025 season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Friday.

Inman, 28, spent seven years in the Seattle Mariners organization, getting drafted by Seattle in 2015.

While pitching for Low-A West Virginia in 2019, Inman spun the first nine-inning complete-game shutout in franchise history. The right-hander struck out 12 batters and allowed three hits in the outing.

The Atlanta, Georgia, native reached as high as Double-A Arkansas with the Mariners organization in 2021, making 11 appearances in relief.

Inman is aiming to take the mound for the first time since that 2021 season, having not pitched in any of the last three years.

The righty is the third pitcher Gastonia has signed this offseason, joining Jimmie Sherfy and Parker Kruglewicz.

The players who have signed so far are:

RHP Jimmie Sherfy

RHP Parker Kruglewicz

RHP Ryne Inman

C Gavin Stupienski

C Luis Aviles

INF Jake Hoover

INF Alan Alonso

INF Ethan Skender

The team will aim to announce a player signing every Friday for the remainder of the offseason.

***

Gastonia Ghost Peppers begins its second season of operations with Zawyer Sports & Entertainment - a sports ownership group with professional teams operating in the U.S. and the fifth season for the franchise at CaroMont Health Park in the FUSE District of Gastonia. The Ghost Peppers have made the ALPB Playoffs for three consecutive seasons, setting the league record for highest win percentage in a three-year span (.651 from 2022-2024.)

In their inaugural season, the Ghost Peppers had seven players with contracts purchased by other leagues, whether that be MLB-affiliated clubs or leagues outside the country. They also had two former players make their MLB debuts in 2024 - Spencer Bivens (Tigers) and Bryan Sammons (2024.) J.C. Escarra, who played for Gastonia in 2023, is currently on the Yankees' 40-man roster.

The Ghost Peppers open the 2025 season on Friday, April 25 against the York Revolution. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Single game tickets are currently on sale. Contact the Ghost Peppers office at 980-415-2255, or visit www.ghostpeppersbaseball.com for more information.

