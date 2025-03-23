J.C. Escarra Makes Yankees' Opening Day Roster

GASTONIA, N.C. - J.C. Escarra was informed by New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Saturday that he has made the Opening Day roster.

Escarra, who played 41 games for Gastonia in 2023, is now headed to The Bronx for Opening Day against the Brewers on March 27.

The lefty-hitting backstop has had a stellar spring, hitting .333 with a .936 OPS in 48 at-bats. He's hit three homers and has driven in eight runs. Escarra's production led to him winning the backup catcher role with New York, backing up 2024 American League Rookie of the Year finalist Austin Wells.

The 29-year-old started his professional career with the Baltimore Orioles, getting drafted in 2017. After reaching as high as Triple-A, Escarra was released by Baltimore in 2021 and contemplated retirement.

Escarra decided to continue playing and chasing his dream, reviving his career in independent ball - for the Kansas City Monarchs in 2022 and the Gastonia (then called) Honey Hunters in 2023.

While with Gastonia, Escarra's contract was purchased by the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League. He signed with the Yankees in January of 2024, was added to the 40-man roster in November and has now made the big leagues for the first time.

How'd he find out?

Boone brought Escarra into his office on Saturday to give him the news. After teasing him at first, saying "This is difficult to have to do," the Yankee skipper praised the catcher for his hard work.

"You've gotten better as a catcher, you rake, and you came in here and showed it," Boone said in a video the Yankees posted on social media.

Boone, unable to keep his poker face for too long, revealed that Escarra was going to New York with the team. Acknowledging that the backstop has had an unorthodox path to the majors, Boone made it clear that Escarra's hard work led to an opportunity he deserved.

"What a journey; it's just getting started," Boone said. "You've earned the right to be here and be that guy."

Escarra becomes the 10th position player to go from the Atlantic League to Major League Baseball for the first time, with the list being:

James Lofton (Nashua '00, Red Sox '01)

Bobby Hill (Newark '00, Cubs '02)

Mike Glavine (Somerset '02, Mets '03)

Stephen Drew (Camden '05, Diamondbacks '06)

Mel Stocker (Long Island '06, Brewers '07)

Brock Peterson (Bridgeport '12, Cardinals '13)

Allan Dykstra (Sugar Land '15, Rays '15)

Ildemaro Vargas (Bridgeport '15, Diamondbacks '17)

Ryan Court (Sugar Land '19, Mariners '19)

J.C. Escarra (Gastonia '23, Yankees '25)

The next page in Escarra's story has been written. The next page? Likely the "Hialeah Cannon" making his MLB debut with the Yankees.

