Steelheads Blank Grizzlies 3-0

The Utah Grizzlies ended the 2022 calendar year on a rough note, as the Steelhead shut out the Grizzlies on Saturday night. The Grizzlies lost their 5th game in a row 3-0 at the Maverik Center in west valley utah.

In the opening period, Cameron Wright made his presence known with 2 shots on net that included a break away in the first 7 seconds. The first goal of the night came at 6:20, by Idaho's own Jordan Kawaguchi, Janis Svanenbergs 7th goal of the season gave the Steelheads a 2-0 lead at 9:15 in the first.

The second period was similar to the first, with a sole second period goal from Jordan Kawaguchi, his 2nd of the night, at 10:55, giving Idaho some breathing room on a 3-0 lead.

The rest of the game went scoreless. Adam Sheel, goaltender of the Steelheads, locked in his first career shut out.

Tyler Penner played his 100th consecutive game as a Grizzly tonight, Penner has 6 goals and 1 assist this season.

Trent Miner started in net for the Utah Grizzlies, Miner finished the night with 27 saves.

The Utah Grizzlies will open up the 2023 calendar year on January 5th, as they play Rapid city rush in a 3 game series in Colorado.

