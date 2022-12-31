Steelheads Blank Grizzlies 3-0 on New Year's Eve
December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Adam Scheel earned a 30 save shutout and Jordan Kawaguchi scored 2 goals to lead the Idaho Steelheads to a 3-0 victory over the Utah Grizzlies in front of a crowd of 4919 on New Year's Eve at Maverik Center.
Jordan Kawaguchi gave Idaho a 1-0 lead 6:26 into the contest. Less than 3 minutes later Janis Svanenbergs made it a 2-0 game with his 7th of the year. Idaho led 2-0 after 1 period.
Kawaguchi scored his second goal of the game 10:55 into the second period. AJ White got the assist in both of Kawaguchi's goals. Kawaguchi scored 5 goals in the 3 games this week at Maverik Center. Idaho's record goes to 25-3-0-1 as they have now won 11 in a row.
Utah's Tyler Penner played in his 100th straight game on Saturday night. Penner appeared in all 72 games last season and the first 28 games this season.
The Grizzlies head to the road for 5 straight games, beginning with a 3-game set against the Rapid City Rush on January 5-7, 2023. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:05 pm. The next home game for the Grizzlies is on January 16, 2023 at 3:10 pm vs Idaho.
3 stars
1. Adam Scheel (Idaho) - 30 save shutout.
2. Jordan Kawaguchi (Idaho) - 2 goals.
3. AJ White (Idaho) - 2 assists.
