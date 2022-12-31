Kaczperski's 37 Saves Not Enough in 2-1 Loss
December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders completed a four-game road trip with a 2-1 defeat Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Corbin Kaczperski blocked his first 27 shots faced and finished with 37 saves.
Iowa returns home for three games at Xtream Arena next week starting Wed., Jan. 4 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Indy. The team is also home Fri., Jan. 6 and Sat., Jan. 7 at home, both 7:05 p.m. puck drops.
Alec Broetzman scored in the third to tie the game at the 8:26 mark of the third, 1-1, but Jeremy McKenna broke the tie less than five minutes later and the Mavericks won. On Broetzman's goal, the 23rd Iowa shot, he backhanded the puck at the right post for his seventh of the season (2nd on team). Brendan Robbins and Bo Hanson assisted.
Iowa out shot Kansas City, 13-9, in a scoreless first frame. Kansas City stepped forward with 20 shots in the second and took a 1-0 lead by the end of the frame; Corbin Kaczperski was perfect on the first 18 of the period, but Pascal Laberge opened the scoring with his seventh of the campaign on a snipe from the right dot at 19:31 of the frame.
Shane Starrett won his fourth straight game against Iowa with 27 saves.
View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
The Heartlanders are next at home to face the Indy Fuel in a three-game series beginning Wednesday, January 4 at 7:05 p.m. The second game of the three-game set is Friday, January 6 at 7:05 p.m. On Saturday, January 7 at 7:05 p.m., the Heartlanders are embracing camo, hunting & the outdoors on Mossy Oak Night, featuring the first-ever bobblehead giveaway (first 500 fans) and special Mossy Oak jerseys, pres. by DASH Auctions. Wear camo for chance to win in-game prizes and call the Iowa Heartlanders ticket off for a special Camo Hat Ticket Package at 319-569-PUCK.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
