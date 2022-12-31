Steelheads Make History with Ninth Straight Road Victory in 3-0 Final at Utah
December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (25-3-0-1, 51pts) took down the Utah Grizzlies (11-17-0-0, 22pts) by a final score of 3-0 Saturday night at the Maverik Center. The Steelheads set a franchise record in their ECHL era with nine straight road wins which dates back to November 17th. Idaho will travel to Wichita next week for three games against the Thunder beginning Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. (MT).
Jordan Kawaguchi (2-0-2) scored for his fourth straight game to hand the Steelheads a 1-0 lead at 6:26 of the first period. Moments later Janis Svanenbergs (1-0-1) would increase the lead to 2-0. Adam Scheel made 14 saves on 14 shots as Idaho outshot Utah 16-14 and took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes of play. Kawaguchi cashed in on his second of the game midway through the middle frame to hand Idaho a 3-0 lead. Shots were 8-6 in favor of the Grizzlies in the second period with the Steelheads on top 3-0. Adam Scheel made eight saves in the third period and 30 in the game for the victory while Trent Miner made 24 stops in the loss.
SCORING
- 1st, | 1-0 IDH GOAL: From the far half wall in his own zone A.J. White sent a pass to Jordan Kawaguchi to the right-wing side out through the neutral zone. Kawaguchi entered the offensive zone and dropped the puck back for Owen Headrick. Headrick from the high slot sent it back to Kawaguchi below the near circle. Kawaguchi wasted no time blasting it past Miner.
- 1st, | 2-0 IDH GOAL: From the blue line Patrick Kudla fired a shot wide off the back boards that was scooped up by Zane Franklin below the right circle. Franklin slid the puck to a wide-open Janis Svanenbergs on the far post who tucked it home.
- 2nd, 3-0 IDH GOAL: Jordan Kawaguchi raced down the left-wing wall in the neutral zone and met the puck at the blue line. On a two on one bid Kawaguchi fired a shot from below the near dot through the wickets of Miner.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Adam Scheel
2) Jordan Kawaguchi
3) A.J. White
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished the 0-for-2 on power-play while Utah was 0-for-3.
- Utah outshot Idaho 30-27.
- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Colton Kehler, and Jade Miller did not play for Idaho.
- Idaho is 125-62-26 all-time vs. Utah and 55-33-13 in West Valley City, UT at the Maverik Center.
- Idaho is on a season long 11 game win streak outscoring their opponents 53-15.
- Jordan Kawaguchi enhanced his point streak to nine games with two goals (12-5-17).
- Adam Scheel has won nine straight games and recorded his first pro shutout.
- A.J. White tallied two assists while Owen Headrick, Zane Franklin, and Patrick Kudla recorded one assist.
