'Clones Close 2022 with Comeback Win in Overtime
December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Zack Andrusiak capped off 2022 with a New Year's Eve overtime goal, lifting the Cyclones from a two-goal deficit to a 4-3 overtime win against the Toledo Walleye in front of 9,493 fans at Heritage Bank Center.
The Cyclones enter 2023 with 39 points, going 17-5-3-2 through the first 27 games of the season.
- A four goal first period favored Toledo, beginning with Mitchell Heard striking on a slot shot to get past Beck Warm 4:39 into the game.
- Matt McLeod (7) would follow by tipping a point shot from Arvin Atwal, beating Toledo's John Lethemon 6:45 into the first, making it 1-1. Sam Craggs scored just 11 seconds later to put the Walleye up once more, before Brandon Hawkins snapped a power play goal in late to make it 3-1.
- After a scoreless second, Cincinnati jumped on Toledo in the third, outshooting the Walleye, 19-4. Josh Passolt (9) sliced through the left-wing side to beat Lethemon near the midpoint of the third, before Justin Vaive (12) struck on a power play with just 1:16 remaining in the game. The captain crashed the net on the left side, whacking a puck into the goal and tying the game, 3-3.
- Before the end of regulation, Cole Fraser took a cross-checking penalty with 11 seconds left, helping the Cyclones get a 4-on-3 power play in overtime. Just as the man advantage came to a close, Andrusiak blasted home the overtime winner 1:54 into the extra session, completing the Cyclones fourth come-from-behind win when trailing after two periods.
- Beck Warm picked up his 11th win of the season, making 18 saves. Lethemon took the loss in a 35-save effort.
- The first game of 2023 comes on Throwback Night for the Cyclones when they host the Wheeling Nailers next Saturday.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
