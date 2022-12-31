Thunder Down Lions 5-2 in Front of 5,012 Fans
December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder won their third home game in a row with a 5-2 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions in front of 5,012 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.
Garrett Van Wyhe opened the scoring just 3:20 into the game to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Van Wyhe took a pass from Matt Stief and wrapped it around the net and by the left leg pad of goaltender Francis Marotte. The goal was Van Wyhe's third of the year and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the first intermission.
In the second, Grant Jozefek and Patrick Grasso scored just 55 seconds apart to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead. Travis Broughman, Brandon Schultz, and Ryan Orgel collected the assists.
Trois-Rivieres got on the board at 8:57 of the second. William Leblanc put on a great move and beat goaltender Jake Theut for his sixth of the year. The goal came at 8:57 of the second with the lone assist going to Francis Thibeault.
Broughman scored his first ECHL goal at 9:49 of the middle frame. Ryan Orgel's shot was tipped into the net by Broughman to give the Thunder a 4-1 lead heading into the third period. Orgel and Grant Jozefek were awarded the helpers.
Each team added a goal in the third period and the Thunder came away with a 5-2 win. Jake Theut stopped 24 of 26 shots for the win.
The Thunder return home next Saturday and Sunday against Norfolk. Sunday is Nickelodeon Double Dare Day at 3 p.m. and stay for a postgame skate. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
