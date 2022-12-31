ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Allen's Gally fined, suspended
Allen's Dalton Gally has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #371, Wichita at Allen, on Dec. 30.
Gally is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized boarding infraction at 12:28 of the first period.
Gally will miss Allen's game vs. Wichita tonight (Dec. 31).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Wichita's Liwiski fined, suspended
Wichita's Mark Liwiski has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #371, Wichita at Allen, on Dec. 30.
Liwiski was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 6:22 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Liwiski will miss Wichita's game at Allen tonight (Dec. 31).
