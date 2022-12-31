Recap: Growlers Wrap up 2022 with 2-1 Win over Wings
December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers wrapped up the calendar year with a 2-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night at the Wings Event Center.
Jack Badini scored the game winning goal with just over two minutes left as he finished off a slick pass from Brett Budgell to secure a 2-1 Growlers victory.
Newfoundland return home for their next six contests beginning on January 6 vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - L. Cavallin
2. NFL - J. Badini
3. NFL - P. Gogolev
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2022
- Rush Fall on New Year's Eve, 5-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Fall on New Year's Eve, 5-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Offense Lights up Allen on New Year's Eve - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Blank Grizzlies 3-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Recap: Growlers Wrap up 2022 with 2-1 Win over Wings - Newfoundland Growlers
- Kaczperski's 37 Saves Not Enough in 2-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- 'Clones Close 2022 with Comeback Win in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Royals Fall in Series Finale to Nailers on New Year's Eve, 6-5 - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Blank Grizzlies 3-0 on New Year's Eve - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Make History with Ninth Straight Road Victory in 3-0 Final at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Stand Up to Growlers on NYE, Come Up Just Short - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rabbits' Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Close out 2022 with a Bang - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Put Exclamation Point on 2022 with 6-5 Comeback Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Ends 2022 with 6-2 Loss to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Pick Up A Point In Cincinnati To End The Year - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Down Lions 5-2 in Front of 5,012 Fans - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Continue Fireworks in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2022 - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Wichita Rings in New Year's Eve Tonight at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, December 31 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gahagen & Jordan Return to Icemen from AHL Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mariners Add Netminder Gorsuch - Maine Mariners
- Everblades Now Accepting Photo Submissions for First Responders Night January 7th - Florida Everblades
- Lions Lose 5-2 to Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Looking to End 2022 in Winning Style - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays (6:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Seek Series Win on New Years Eve in Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Americans Beat Thunder 5-3 on Friday Night - Allen Americans
- Indy Has Historic Night In 9-6 Win Over Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- Frenetic Game Ends in Win for Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizz Fall 4-1 to Steelheads - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Recap: Growlers Wrap up 2022 with 2-1 Win over Wings
- Growlers Grab 4-3 OT Win Over Wings
- Growlers Wounded by Walleye 6-4
- Growlers Rattled by Railers 4-1
- Growlers Rocked by Railers 8-3