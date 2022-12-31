Recap: Growlers Wrap up 2022 with 2-1 Win over Wings

December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers wrapped up the calendar year with a 2-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night at the Wings Event Center.

Jack Badini scored the game winning goal with just over two minutes left as he finished off a slick pass from Brett Budgell to secure a 2-1 Growlers victory.

Newfoundland return home for their next six contests beginning on January 6 vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - L. Cavallin

2. NFL - J. Badini

3. NFL - P. Gogolev

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.