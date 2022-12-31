Rabbits' Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Stingrays
December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
North Charleston, SC - Despite a late goal from Alex Ierullo, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 3-2 to the South Carolina Stingrays on New Year's Eve at the North Charleston Coliseum.
South Carolina jumped out to the early lead, as Andrew Cherniwchan scored just 3:38 into the game for the 1-0 lead. The Stingrays took a 2-0 advantage at 15:34, as Justin Florek scored his sixth of the season.
In the second, the Stingrays increased their advantage just 2:11 into the period, as Carter Turnbull tipped his 17th of the season into the net. Greenville got on the scoreboard 34 seconds later as Max Martin snapped a cross-ice feed into the net for his second of the season.
Greenville continued its comeback attempt into the third period, outshooting the Stingrays 8-3 in the frame. Alex Ierullo sniped his 11th goal of the season into the South Carolina net at 18:19 to bring the Swamp Rabbits within a goal, but Greenville would fall short of a tying goal at the final horn.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 15-8-6-0 while the Stingrays improve to 17-5-2-1.
The Swamp Rabbits return home on New Years day for a 3:05 p.m. meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
