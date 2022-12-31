Royals Seek Series Win on New Years Eve in Wheeling

Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close their three-game series against the Wheeling Nailers on the road in the final game of the calendar year tonight at 6:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

The Royals return home on Saturday, January 7th for their first game of 2023. The game features the Star Wars and Pediatric Cancer promotional game which includes appearances by Star Wars characters, youth padawan training classes, Chewbacca voice and costume contests as well as the debut of specialty Star Wars themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Star Wars replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! Specialty game worn jerseys by Royals players are available in a live auction post-game auction following the conclusion of the game.

Five dollars from each ticket ordered through one of the links below will go towards that selected local organization which supports families affected by pediatric cancer.

LANEY'S LEGACY - http://fevo.me/laney-royals23

LAUREN'S FOUNDATION - http://fevo.me/lauren-royals23

ELLE'S ANGELS - http://fevo.me/eaf-royals23

See the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 17-8-1 record after defeating Wheeling in their previous game, 4-2, on Friday, December 30th. Max Balinson led the way for Reading with three points (2 G, 1 A) while multi-point games were also earned by Jacob Gaucher (1 G, 1 A), Brendan Hoffmann (1 G, 1 A), and Jordan Timmons (2 A). Josh Boyko earned the win in his Royals debut in goal. The rookie nteminder made a professional career high 35 saves on 37 shots faced for his second win of the season (2-1-1).

The Royals boast an all-time record of 112-86 against Wheeling and are even with the Nailers in the season series, 2-2. Each team has won their respective road game in this three-game series as Wheeling took the series opener in Reading on Wednesday, December 28th, 2-1, while the Royals downed the Nailers in game two at WesBanco arena on Friday, December 30th, 4-2.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .673 win percentage. The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland and four games fewer played compared to Worcester. The Growlers (19-8-1-0) and Railers (18-11-1-0) sit atop the North Division and Eastern Conference standings. Newfoundland surpassed Worcester for the divisional lead following their overtime victory over Kalamazoo while Worcester fell to Adirondack and suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Friday, Decmeber 30th. Behind Reading, Maine (14-11-1-1) stands in fourth and Trois-Rivières (13-13-1-1) holds fifth place in the standings. Adirondack lands in sixth with a .370 win percentage while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 5-22-1-1 record (.207 win percentage).

Wheeling fell to 13-14-1-0 and had their three-game point streak snapped by Reading in their previous game. The Nailers have won two of their last three games after they earned a point in an overtime loss to Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 18th. The Nailers have dropped their last three games at home. Forward Justin Addamo leads the team in goals (11) and holds tow points in the series (1 G, 1 A). while defenseman Josh Maniscalso leads in assists (17) and points (25). Samuel Tremblay leads the Nailers in goals with two in the series while Jacob Gaucher and Max Balinson each enter the series finale with two goals and three points for Reading's leading goal scorers in the series.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the first face off of the season at WesBanco Arena:

Streaks:

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a six-game point streak (6 G, 3 A)

Forward Jordan Timmons is on a two-game point streak (3 A)

Milestones:

Forward Jacob Gaucher set a new career high point streak at games after scoring a goal and earning an assist

The two points made for Gaucher's fifth multi-point game of the season

Defenseman Max Balinson earned a professional career high three-points (2 G, 1 A) as well as his first multi-goal game of his professional career

Forward Brendan Hoffmann earned his first multi-point game of his professional career (1 G, 1 A)

Forward Trey Bradley skated in his 175th ECHL career game

Goalie Josh Book earned his first win as a Royal in his Royals debut (35 svs/37 shots)

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is among the top 25 skaters in the league in points (26)

Among rookies, Newton is third in goals (13) and fourth in points.

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (65), tied for first in fighting majors (5).

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

