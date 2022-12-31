Everblades Now Accepting Photo Submissions for First Responders Night January 7th

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will be teaming up with the WestShore OMS Specialists and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor first responders on First Responders Night on Saturday, January 7 at 7:00pm, as the Florida Everblades take on the Orlando Solar Bears.

As part of the night's salute to service, the Everblades will play a special tribute video during one of the intermissions that will include photos of nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, teachers, and all other frontline personnel submitted by fans.

Photo submissions should be emailed to frontdesk@floridaeverblades.com and should include the name of the person(s) in the photo along with the position held. Fans are welcome to submit multiple photos.

All photos should be as clear as possible and should not be a photo of a photo. If a digital file of a photo is not available, fans should scan the photo and email it. The largest possible file size is preferred.

Photos should be in a .jpeg, .png or PDF file format and should be submitted by Thursday, January 5th at 12:00 p.m.

First Responders Night will honor all those who work tirelessly, especially throughout Hurricane Ian. The Blades will don specialty first responders' jerseys on Saturday, January 7th. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

WestShore OMS Specialists is offering two (2) COMPLIMENTARY tickets to local SWFL First Responders with the opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate for the game. First responders can claim their complimentary tickets HERE.

For any questions related to photo submissions for First Responders Night, please contact Liz Marquess at frontdesk@floridaeverblades.com or call 239-948-7825 ext. 1212.

