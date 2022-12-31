Mariners Add Netminder Gorsuch

December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners added a goaltender to the roster on Saturday, signing Trevor Gorsuch to a contract. Gorsuch, who is in his fourth pro season, has played for five previous ECHL teams and was most recently with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

A native of St. Charles, MO, Gorsuch attended Western Michigan University from 2015-2019, where he posted a career 2.91 goals-against average. He made his professional debut with the Toledo Walleye at the end of the 2018-19 season. Since then, he's also made stops with the Reading Royals, Utah Grizzlies, Fort Wayne Komets, and Kalamazoo Wings. Last season was his longest ECHL stint, appearing in 50 games for the Wings, with a record of 23-24-0, a 3.35 GAA, and a .900 save percentage. After beginning this season with Kalamazoo, he signed with Evansville of the SPHL, where he's played three games, winning two, and posting a .930 SV%.

The Mariners (14-11-1-0) are in Worcester tonight to take on the Railers at 5:05 PM, looking for the ninth win in 11 December contests. The game can be followed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey, the Mixlr App, or MarinersOfMaine.com/listen, beginning at 4:50 PM. The Mariners host the Railers back in Portland tomorrow to open 2023 with a 3 PM puck drop at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.