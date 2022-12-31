Americans Beat Thunder 5-3 on Friday Night

Allen Americans celebrate win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), beat the Wichita Thunder on Friday night 5-3 in front of a big crowd of 4,095 at CUTX Event Center.

The Americans scored two goals in the first period, and two in the second to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Jackson Leppard (2), Jack Combs (16), Ryan Gagnon (3), Aidan Brown (10) and Hank Crone (14), provided the offense for the Americans.

Wichita cut into the lead in the third period scoring twice, but the Americans held on for the win.

"We played our best game of the season," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We got the early jump on them and forced them to play our game. We needed this after a tough loss on Wednesday. If we come out and play this same way tomorrow, we will win the series."

Wichita had a season-high 10 power plays on Friday night compared to six for the Americans. The Americans scored three of their five goals on special teams with two power play goals and a shorthanded goal. It was the Americans third shorthanded goal of the season.

The two teams wrap up the three-game series on New Year's Eve. Start time is 6:05 pm.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. Combs

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. ALN - A. Brown

