Lions Looking to End 2022 in Winning Style
December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Following last night's 5-2 loss to the Maine Mariners in Portland, the Lions boarded the bus and made their way to Glens Falls, New York for today's encounter with the Adirondack Thunder. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. will be looking to start a new winning streak and to end 2022 on a high note. The team currently has a 13-13-1 record after 27 games and sits in fifth place in the North division, two points behind Maine for the fourth and final playoff spot. The Lions and Thunder split a two-game series at Colisée Vidéotron earlier this week.
Players to watch
Newcomer Karl El-Mir definitely left a good first impression with Lions fans, scoring not once but twice in last night's game.
Adirondack forward Xavier Parent leads the team in scoring with 10-14-24 totals after 24 games. He also leads the Thunder in shots on goal with 73.
